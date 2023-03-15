'I enjoy the nocturnal shoots,' says Ayushmann Khurrana as he confesses to being a selenophile

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known as the trailblaizer of the Bollywood, thanks to his picky yet interesting choice in films, is currently following a hectic night-shoot schedule for Dream Girl 2. The Doctor G shares that he is savouring every bit of working during the wee hours of the day as he found himself to be a selenophile and a nocturnal person.

The upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy drama, which Ayshmann is currently working on is the most-anticipated sequel of the 2019 film Dream Girl that focuses on a cross-gender actor whose female voice impersonation begets attention of depressed and lonely folks. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey in lead roles is scheduled to be released on 7 July 2023.

The actor recently posted a picture on social media at 3.40 a.m. from his shoots and talking about the same, he shares, "I am a night person. I have always found the calm and peace of the night soothing. I feel most alive when I am on sets at night. While some in the team find it tough to do night shoots, I am usually chatting everyone up, raising their spirits and keeping the night alive. I enjoy the nocturnal shoots."

Besides his love for the bewitching hours, the actor seems to adore the moon too. During night shoots he usually goofs around on the sets, and so he confesses, "I love the moon, I am a selenophile and the moon inspires me deeply. On set, I am usually goofing around, thoroughly enjoying myself. Often, I write my songs and poems late at night. When the whole world slows down, my mind races and I find myself being very productive".