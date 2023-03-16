Nupur Sanon debuts on OTT with Pop Kaun

Nupur Sanon is all set to make her acting debut with the Disney+ Hotstar series Pop Kaun, which has comic stalwarts like Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Saurabh Shukla, Chunky Pandey among others as her co-stars, alopng with Kunal Kemmu.



It looks like the actress was confident of her abilities to hold her own amid the talented ensemble when she gave a nod to play a role in the show, for which she was approached by director Farhad Samji. The director wanted to rope her in for the show after having seen her work in the music videos that had featured her along with Akshay Kumar in the past.

Asserting that content is king and it's an adage she lives by, Nupur says that as an actor she is drawn towards roles that speak to her instinctively. Moreover, she doesn’t want to fall into the trap of trying to figure out what works, what's better and what sells at this juncture.

The actress says, "It’s essential to retain the purity of telling a story that entertains. When I read the script of Pop Kaun, I felt it was a rollicking comedy that had its heart in the right place. OTT is something that people are binge watching widely. I just wanted to be part of content that audiences are gravitating towards. Pop Kaun is designed as an entertainer and we couldn't have had a better platform than Disney+Hotstar that has a wide reach. I am grateful for the opportunity that has come my way and I hope that in future I get more such opportunities to prove my mettle irrespective of the platform.”

Pop Kaun is releasing on March 17.