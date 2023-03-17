Tom Hiddleston watches Hindi remake of 'The Night Manager', video calls Aditya Roy Kapur

Disney+Hotstar presented The Night Manager, the official Hindi remake of renowned British series with an official Hindi version, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston play the key characters in the original television series. For the Hindi version, Aditya stepped into Tom Hiddleston's roles. Recently, Aditya received a phone call from Tom Hiddleston, the "OG Night Manager," who expressed his appreciation for the show.

Aditya Roy Kapur posted two screenshots of his video conference with Tom Hiddleston on his Instagram page. Aditya is seen sporting a brown t-shirt, while Tom is wearing a grey collared t-shirt. Their faces were beaming and the duo appeared to be having a great time as they talked about the show. In the caption of the post, Aditya wrote, "The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday! He had some kind words to say. Bas aur kya chahiye.”



Aditya's colleagues in the industry, too, wished him on this. Actress Katrina Kaif wrote, "Wow", while a fan commented, "OMG OMG OMGGG *screaming* truly an iconic moment!!"



The Hindi remake of the series has been directed by Sandeep Modi. Apart from Aditya and Anil, Sobhita, the cast includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

