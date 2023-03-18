Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi meet Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi after historic Oscars 2023 win  

RRR made history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the first Indian production to win an Oscar for Original Song

After winning the Oscar for Best Original Song at this year’s ceremony, the RRR team is back in India. Actor Ram Charan who played one of the lead roles in the SS Rajamouli epic landed at Delhi airport on Friday and was welcomed by a sea of fans and admirers. Later in the day, the actor along with his father, Chiranjeevi met Indian Home Minster Amit Shah. The minister congratulated them for the win at the 95th Academy Awards.

Amit Shah took to his Twitter handle on Friday to share some images from the meeting writing, “Delighted meeting @KChiruTweets and @AlwaysRamCharan - two legends of Indian Cinema. The Telugu film industry has significantly influenced India's culture & economy. Have congratulated Ram Charan on the Oscar win for the Naatu-Naatu song and the phenomenal success of the ‘RRR’.”

One of the photos shared by the minister shows Ram giving a bouquet to Amit Shah while Chiranjeevi looked at the camera. The other snap features all three of them sitting down for a conversation.

Ram later replied to the post on the social media platform saying, “Truly an honour to meet our honourable home minister Amit Shah ji… Thank you sir for appreciating the efforts of @RRRMovie…”

Thank you sir for appreciating the efforts of @RRRMovie team @KChiruTweets https://t.co/YvjdOLzqUk — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 17, 2023

RRR made history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the first Indian production to win an Oscar for Original Song (Naatu Naatu). The track was performed live at the ceremony and received a standing ovation. Indian actress Deepika Padukone introduced the performance on stage.

Ram released a statement after the Oscar win which said, “RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian cinema history. I can’t thank everyone for manifesting the Oscar award. It still feels like I’m living in a dream.”

Naatu Naatu has truly become a global phenomenon in recent months. RRR, which was released in theatres in March 2022 is a fictional story set in the pre-independence 1920s and is based on the lives of two Indian revolutionaries.