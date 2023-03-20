Canadian DJ turns Deepika Padukone's Oscars speech into a rap song; actress reacts

Recently, actress Deepika Padukone made her debut at Oscars 2023 to announce the win of RRR's Naatu Naatu in the Best Music (Original Song) category. The actress referred to the tune as a ‘complete banger’ as dancers played the hit song on stage to raucous applause. In the meantime, the actress' speech, won hearts everywhere and soon went viral. Given its popularity, a Canadian DJ has created a rap song based on her monologue.

The DJ, SickKick, remixed a line from the Oscars speech by combining it with a catchy tune. He posted the video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “I was watching the Oscars and heard @deepikapadukone's incredible speech and got really inspired to create this little piece of music...total banger.”

Many netizens praised the DJ for his creation. Many also asked for an extended version of the rap. The actress herself noticed the song and shared it on her Instagram stories.

For the unversed, in her much-hyped speech, Deepika said, '“An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger! It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR, this is Naatu Naatu.”