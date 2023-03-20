Demi Moore and Emma Henning wish Bruce Willis on his birthday with heartfelt posts

On Sunday, Hollywood actor Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday. His wife, Emma Henning and his ex-wife Demi Moore wished the actor with heartfelt messages on social media with different posts. Emma shared a note for Bruce, noting the realities of taking care of someone with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The Die Hard star earlier this year shared that he was diagnosed with the disease. Demi took to her Instagram handle to share a video featuring the actor celebrating his birthday with Emma and their children.

In the video shared by Emma, the actress addressed the camera and shared that she started her day crying. She said in the clip, “I always get this message where people always tell me, ‘Oh you’re so strong. I don’t know how you do it.’ I’m not given a choice. I wish I was but I’m also raising two kids in this... sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that’s what I’m doing. But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”

Demi also posted a clip on her Instagram where she is recording the family singing “Happy Birthday” to Bruce together. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”

Emma also shared a compilation of videos from their private lives set to Stevie Wonder's I'll Be Love You Always in another post. Bruce and Emma were seen playing with their daughter on the beach in the video. She captioned the post, “He is pure love. He is so loved. And I’ll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet. My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it (folded hands emoticon) Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too (red hearts emoticon).”

Due to his health issues, Bruce retired from acting last year. The actor's family shared a message on social media on February 17 announcing that frontotemporal dementia was now the official diagnosis for the actor's condition. The statement also mentioned the lack of treatment for the condition and expressed hope for further media coverage and medical research.

The statement read, “Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”