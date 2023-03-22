Tusharr Khanna begins to shoot for his debut film Starfish

Beginning the shoot of ‘Starfish’ in Malta, actor Tusharr Khanna shared the BTS pictures from the sets. The actor had also shared another post from Malta saying, “Pehli film ka pehla din #Starfish”.

The outsider with no ties to the entertainment industry, Tusharr hails from the small town of Amritsar and has scaled a journey to achieve his first ever feature film. Depicting the gratitude for the same, he said, “Amritsar da munda aaj Malta mein apne sapno ko pura hote dekh raha hai! Grateful, humble and excited for my debut film 'Starfish' #Starfish”.

Making the transition from television to silver screen, Naagin 6 fame Tusharr is all set to make his film debut with T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture’s joint venture adapting Bina Nayak’s best seller novel into a movie, titled Starfish, also co-starring Milind Soman, Khushalii Kumar, and Ehan Bhat in pivotal roles.

Showcasing his versatility through varied projects across genres and platforms, Tusharr began his acting career with the television show Piya Albela. Exhibiting bankability, he further starred in one of the most successful franchises on Indian Television - Naagin, for the sixth season.

Gearing for the contemporary romance drama Starfish, directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, Tusharr is all to set to mark his arrival on the silver screen.