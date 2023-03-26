An actor-model, Anjali Sivaraman has been around for the last few years, but has now claimed fame with the trending Netflix crime drama Class, helmed by National Award winning filmmaker Ashim Ahluwalia. Anjali plays one of the leads, Suhani Ahuja, in the ensemble cast and steals the show with her distinctive features — melancholic eyes longing for love and acceptance as a young adult, fuller chiselled lips that do the talking in moments of introspection, bushy eyebrows that twitch when she takes a dig at the hypocrisy of the well-heeled, unruly short hair that lend her the innocence of youth and a dusky skin that hides her inner battles with drugs, loneliness and split family relations. The Kerala-born, Bangalore raised and now a resident of Mumbai, Anjali has previously done fashion shoots with A-list designers like Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Ridhi Mehra and others. On some days, she looks like a quintessential heroine straight out of a movie poster imitating the 80s for a fashion campaign; on other days, she looks like a dreamscape in a princess cut emerald dress paired with a pearl necklace that portrays her slender grace.

Anjali Sivaraman

Anjali is also a vocalist with the band of music producer Mike McCleary. She performs in India and abroad covering a wide spectrum of genres — jazz, blues, contemporary, pop, indie and more. While musical gigs, acting and modelling keep her on toes, she steals some moments to bring out her raw and real side. From revealing her goofyness with close-up mirror selfies, a devil-may-care attitude, having her Baywatch moments at the beach to not shying away from speaking about body image insecurities — she’s learning the art of adulting with candour and focus in equal parts. In our conversation, Anjali tells us why she left a protected life, aiming for Hollywood, swearing by her beauty regimen and everything in between.

What were your growing-up years like?

I was born in Kerala, but my father was in the Air Force, so we travelled a lot. We settled down in Bangalore and then I moved to Mumbai for work. Living the Air Force kid life was quite a sheltered one. It made me want to know the world. And then the travel bug hit me as I used to move around a lot (laughs) between cities. It got me used to the concept of being in a new place, doing new things, meeting new people, experiencing different kinds of food and more.

Anjali as Suhani

You started as a model. Any particular incident that led you into modelling, or did someone spot you?

Actually, I started as an AD for an advertisement of Nirma (smiles).I went on to work as an art director, assistant, and music producer and then I finally got into modelling. I got m first experience in front of the camera when one of my friends wanted to be a photographer and needed a model, so I posed for her. When I moved to Mumbai, someone whom I went to college with was working with director Dibakar Banerjee and suggested my name for an advertisement for Vivo. I got the part and the ad went well. It was with Ranveer Singh and after that, people started calling me for modelling work and ads. While it may seem it happened naturally, innately, I always wanted to be an actor. I was kind of shy initially about being a model because I did not know how to pose (laughs).After I got into acting, I realised there are a lot of acting techniques one can put to use in modelling which made shoots a lot of fun!

How has the field of modelling evolved over years, since the time you joined?

We are definitely being more open-minded now. Of course, there will always be people who will pass comments on your body or looks but overall the industry has changed so much. It has become more accepting of different kinds of bodies as men and women come in so distinct shapes and sizes. It is not fair to assume that everyone should be of one size. Nowadays, it’s all about being woke, about acceptance and diversity. You’ve shot for distinguished designers. What’s your most memorable shoot? My first-ever Sabyasachi campaign! I made some wonderful friends and Sabyasachi is such a magnetic personality. I could feel the positive work atmosphere there. It turned out to be a great introduction to modelling.

As Sabyasachi model

Do you think people have misconceptions about models and actors?

Most people think models and actresses — before they make a cut to fame — always get the limelight. They constantly party. But it’s completely the opposite. We are always working our fingers to the bone to make ends meet. We’re always following instructions on being healthy, eating right, and exercising! There are many restrictions — we can’t drink too much, can’t party too much, sleep early etc. Another misconception is people think models are stupid! On the contrary, I find them the smartest and most empathetic people I have met. Their worldly knowledge is much higher than most people I know. They are a lot more empathetic, resilient and patient because of the things they have to endure. The same applies to actors as well.

Do you feel you push yourself too hard sometimes because of the field you are in?

I do try to push myself because I moved away from the comfort of my house so I could become a more independent and responsible person. Coming into this dynamic world was too difficult and scary. Living in Mumbai is very expensive, so you constantly have to find work to pay the bills while also pursuing your dream. I made sure to make the best use of all my skills — acting, music, and modelling. I do whatever I can to support my dream of becoming an actor who can be appreciated.

A still from Class

...And you are there with a series like Class! What makes it different from usual high school teen dramas?

It’s focused on young adults, so that in itself is a refreshing idea. Secondly, it’s an ensemble cast which makes it difficult to stand apart while also being part of it. The way the casting was done was fantastic. It brought out strong individual performances while being one unit. I had a lot of fun while shooting. We were all very close as a cast — from singing, listening to music, dancing, eating and making fun of each other — we were constantly doing something or the other, with each other.

Suhani is arguably the most complex character. How did you understand her?

Suhani is a very strong person on the outside, but vulnerable and lost inside. I had to convey that vulnerability through my eyes and strength through my facial expressions and body language. I really had to think and act like Suhani and find what is that aspect with which I empathise the most with her.

Up-close at home

You’ve been into professions that ask you to be glammed up most of the times but we also get to see a very real side of you. Is it your way of disassociating yourself from your profession?

Yes. I think my motto in life is comfort over style. I like to keep it real and don’t feel like changing myself for anyone. That’s how I want to show people that I have a glamourous side, but I am also just me. I have seen people get tangled in the superficial aspects and I don’t want to go down that line because I have worked hard to be where I am right now. It will be a waste to throw it all away. I have a strong sense of identity and I am not willing to change.

We often get to see your freewheeling spirit in your social media posts. Do you take life as it comes or have you set goals that need to be achieved in a time frame?

Honestly, it’s a mix of the two. I have goals that I have been working very hard towards. My ultimate goal is to work in Hollywood; it is one of my biggest dreams (smiles). If I have to imagine a dream role in Hollywood, it will be Lady Gaga’s in A Star Is Born, or playing a character in a series like Euphoria. I think most young actors would look forward to working on a show like that. Also, I have always longed to work in a thriller/horror genre, I resonate with that a lot. I ensure that the roles I pick enable me to show my versatility.

Star in the making

You have a calm demeanour, how do you take care of your well-being and fitness?

I try to stay consistent with my diet. I make sure to eat as clean as possible and drink lots of water. When it comes to exercise, sometimes it’s not possible to workout especially when you have an odd schedule. Over the years, I have learnt to not be hard on myself and listen to my body because it always talks back to you about what best you can do to keep it naturally healthy. I have been through times where I put so much pressure on myself that the stress made me unhealthy. I recently tried yoga and thought it will be easy, but it was a lot harder because it made me realise how disconnected I was from my body. Yoga teaches you to connect with different parts of your body, mind and soul. It gave me a perspective on achieving a synergy.

Any beauty regimen you swear by?

Makeup, skincare and hair care are what I am obsessed with! I got interested in hair care because I had very curly hair originally, but for a long time I was straightening my hair and it was so badly damaged that it actually became straight! People thought that I had permanently straight hair. At that point, I had to figure out a hair care routine. I went for a bunch of scalp treatments and started using products conducive to curly hair growth. For skin, I do the basics. I choose a face wash that’s not harsh on my skin and use bio-oils and moisturiser. I always use sunscreen before leaving the house and remove my makeup before sleep.

You’ve recently won an award as a new-age fashion icon. How’d you define your fashion sense?

It’s all about comfort when it comes to my personal style because I perceive fashion as a powerful expression of my individuality. You can literally identify a person through their style sense and mine is more inclined towards being relaxed. Baggy jeans and a t-shirt paired with sneakers are my go-to style. In fact, the young generation is also veering towards comfort these days.

