EXCLUSIVE: Swastika Mukherjee & Jaya Ahsan meet for the first time, talk about cinema and more

They are both icons in the film world in their respective countries and have done some phenomenally impressive work in Bengali films. Their oeuvres are incomparable in terms of quality, they are adored by the audiences for their screen presence, acting, beauty and honest demeanours, and they both are passionate dog lovers. We are talking about Bangladeshi National Award-winning actor Jaya Ahsan and our very own talent Swastika Mukherjee, who rule millions of hearts on both sides of Bengal, mesmerising the audiences with their acting histrionics.

Jaya Ahsan and Swastika Mukherjee

But the similarities probably end here. While one chooses her words carefully, the other is a firebrand speaker known to wear her heart on her sleeves. What’s more ironic, in their long and successful career they have never been cast together by any filmmaker and have never met each other in real life too. Indulge succeeded in bringing these busy actresses together for an incredible fashion shoot and interview.

While Jaya is foraying into the Hindi industry with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next film opposite Pankaj Tripathi, Swastika is well on her way to cementing her presence there with her much-noticed and appreciated acts in Paatal Lok, Black Widows, Escaype Live, Dil Bechara and more recently, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach and Qala.

When stars of such stature -- who are reputed to be rivals – collide, fireworks are bound to happen. But on the contrary, we witnessed an eternity of no-holds-barred conversations and genuine camaraderie between Jaya and Swastika that impressed us to no end. Their infectious energy and vibe are there for all to see in this very stylish and candid fashion shoot. A scoop for Indulge, ahead of the Bengali New Year, these actors pose in three well-known and emerging homegrown brands that are creating waves for their unique, handmade and comfortable designs.

Here are the excerpts from a two-hour-long interview over some incredibly delicious Italian numbers rustled up by Chef Hitesh from ITC Royal Bengal's iconic Italian fine diner Ottimo.

Jaya has been working here in Tollywood for the past 10 years, now. How come you never met each other in such a small industry as this?

Swastika: I am very unsocial, I barely go to events and I feel even Jaya is not seen everywhere and she has to travel from another country to be here. So I guess the meeting never happened.

But I am a huge admirer of her talent and have watched most of her films including Aborto, Bisorjon, Kontho, Bini Sutoy, Robibaar, Ek Je Chhilo Raja and Rajkahini. The characters she played in these films are raw and very real and middle class, not very over-the-top, and neither very bubbly and stupid. She is very strong in that space.

After watching Bisorjon I was literally on my deathbed -- I had cried so much.

In fact, I have told many directors to think of a script where we can work together.

Jaya: You did?

Swastika: Yes, but no luck there. Maybe you should ask Bangladeshi filmmakers to think of a script with us together.

Jaya: True, it’s a pity we haven’t yet got to work with each other. And honestly, you too are extremely popular in Bangladesh for your work and for being so true to yourself as a human. The kind of work Swastika is doing also reflects her individuality. I watched her in Ashamapto and simply loved her. I plan to watch Shrimati and I have watched all her Hindi projects.

Swastika: I knew I have watched more of her films (laughs).

Jaya: What can I do, you are so choosy with your work. Also, it’s a problem with us here. No one in Tollywood has explored Swastika’s depths as an actor. In fact, her works in Hindi are so varied and so much more impactful.

Now that you both have met, does your impression of each other match?

Jaya: I follow her intently on social media, so, I had a fair idea of her persona. She turned out exactly to be the kind of person I thought she is – refreshingly candid.

Swastika: I too find her very chilled out.

How difficult is it to get good roles?

Swastika: I feel the entire concept of filmmaking and audience perception has changed with the advent of OTT. Good roles are not coming to even men with everyone repeating themselves. I don’t remember seeing anything worthwhile in the recent past. Whether it works at the box office, it doesn’t matter – Bhulbhulaiya 2 made over 200 crores but it doesn’t fall in the category of good cinema.

I feel more than good roles there’s a huge dearth of good scripts. I don’t mind having a small role in a good script but it can never be the opposite.

Jaya: True, in a mediocre script getting a good role doesn’t help.

Swastika: If the script is bad, even an author-backed role won’t work. But if the script is good, for example, Paatal Lok, even the 6-7 scenes that I had in the entire series, got me in the limelight for my performance.

Are Bengali films lacking in new ideas?

Swastika: People are very lazy over here and we believe in the theory of managing everything last moment, which sadly never really gets managed even after release.

Jaya: Here in Tollywood they lack the courage and want to play safe -- right from the directors to the producers. They want to put everything in the predictable dais and are cagey to try out new things. We have to get out of the predictable pattern here. There is hardly any outdoor shooting happening where there’s a cinematic journey. It’s only relationship stories within four walls of a set, now.

Swastika: Audiences, including me, are thoroughly done with extra-marital plots. No one gives a damn about it anymore. There are so many other important things happening. Also, there should be a blanket ban on anything to do with Byomkesh and Satyajit Ray. We have sucked the glory out of our past many times over. Same Byomkesh or Feluda is being remade by four different people in four different ways but that doesn’t change the storyline!

Jaya: Apart from the ones made earlier, I haven’t even seen the recent ones.

As audiences, your expectations from Bengali films?

Jaya: Global is the new local in the age of dynamic cinema. One shouldn’t take one’s audiences for fools, who will accept everything you churn out. Global content has led to a huge shift in the audience’s palate that has changed vastly. Content should be a little more youth-oriented to capture new generations. There should be a bouquet of varied content from which the audience can pick their stuff.

Swastika: I agree. My daughter’s generation doesn’t watch Bengali content at all and Mani (her daughter) watches my films because of me and not for the content.

Your favourite director in Bengal?

Swastika: I love Atanu Ghosh’s work, Jaya had the privilege to work with him in films, and I have only worked once with him in television. Also, I love Indranil Roychoudhury’s films. We have both worked in his films. He has a unique thought process and churns out quality content.

Jaya: I completely agree.

Among the current young crop of actors, is there anyone you like?

Jaya: I feel directors too are not being able to extract the right kind of work from the emerging actors.

Swastika: No one really. Everyone is focussing on lip jobs and not performance. Most only want to look good on screen. I feel one can’t hold others responsible -- it’s also about actors. How will you fit into different roles with pouty lips? How will you make it believable in a period film with your eyebrows in arch-shaped or whatever you are doing with your face and body?

Now, it’s all about how fast one can buy an expensive car or a swish apartment or go abroad for holidays. The focus is more on looks and glamour and on everything else but your performance.

Also, the number of followers on social media is a deciding factor for being cast in a role. But social media popularity doesn’t always necessarily get translated to box office success.

Jaya: That’s so true.

Why hasn’t OTT changed the game for Bengali content?

Swastika: It’s because there are hardly any regional OTT platforms except one. Whatever else is there, no one watches or subscribes. Hence there’s no healthy competition where content gets to thrive.

Why do you think no one ever thought of casting you both together?

Swastika: I feel people are scared – right from the direction department to the art and music department – that no one will talk about them but only us if we star together. Out of that insecurity, no one casts us together, I find no other reason

Jaya: Of late, I was in no mood or had no interest in doing anything. But when Indulge first offered us this fashion shoot, it excited me to no end. I really don’t know why no one thought of casting us together.

Did they assume you might be rivals?

Swastika: Today I saw her for the first time, did you ever feel or sense any reservations or discomfiture on my part while shooting with her?

Jaya: I am very selfish in one way – If I can’t get enriched out of any relationship, I do not remain in it. And I look forward to meeting Swastika again and understanding her process, knowing her true self and struggles. Every artiste has her struggle but she never glorified hers which is why I respect her most in the industry. I am glad we met. People around us feel we are rivals, we never thought like that. Girls do not always fight, it’s the men around us who would like the world to believe otherwise.

What kind of roles would you like to cast each other in if you were to work together?

Swastika: Basera – I would play Rakhi’s part and Jaya Rekha’s.

Jaya: I would like to cast us in a very romantic period film.

Why do you think acting in close proximity with one’s co-actor often leads to relationships off the screen?

Swastika: When you are shooting romantic scenes for 40 days or so at the age of 20-25, it’s natural for an actress to get emotionally involved, since you are putting all your emotions to emote. At that age, you don’t have the maturity to appreciate that you are falling for the character and not the man playing it. In your 40s once the scene is filmed, it’s over.

Jaya: I always say that a stripper lays bare her body in a show, we artistes lay bare our minds, which is emotionally so very draining.

How different is the work atmosphere in Bollywood?

Jaya: Every department is aware of its duties and goes beyond its roles to help each other. They work as a unified team and the actors are all very prepared and focused.

Swastika: In the Hindi industry, even junior artistes are treated with respect and equality. Here, sadly, things haven’t changed even after decades. They still don’t get any changing rooms, or washrooms and are treated disrespectfully. Also, everyone has a laid-back approach here.

Swastika, what’s the work approach in Tollywood?

Swastika: We know everything and our knowledge is the ultimate. We are happy with mediocrity.

Jaya, your take on the Bangladesh film industry?

Jaya: Have a lot more courage to take on newer challenges than Tollywood since as a nation we have always fought against adversity.

Your fashion choices?

Swastika: I love comfort wear -- no body-hugging fitted clothes for me. I have no fancy for labels since I believe it’s your sensibility that will make a difference -- no one cares if you are flaunting a Louis Vuitton or streetwear. Fashion is all about rocking your look. I like hand weaves and natural fabrics and love supporting emerging homegrown labels started by talented women, who just need a little push to make their creations visible.

Jaya: I love how Swastika has turned handloom and homegrown brands into a fashion statement. My style too is so much more than a statement, it has to represent a cause besides being comfortable and it shouldn’t be something that will override my personality. I always try to project Muslin since it’s an age-old rare delicate fabric.

You both are passionate dog lovers too.

Jaya: I think there lies our biggest similarity. It’s a natural human instinct to protect other living beings, who are equally an integral part of our ecosystem. I love dogs and I have three fur babies at home.

Swastika: I feel from the core for these poor babies, all the more because though we can voice our pain, they cannot.

You both are single. How is it to be single?

Swastika: Very boring, this much I can say.

Jaya: After observing what’s happening around me, I feel I am better off being single. But at times, I do miss such moments of having tea together and discussing things, but that too gets compensated by my family members.

