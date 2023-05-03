EXCL: 'We will fight' Navya Naveli Nanda partners with L'Oréal Paris to combat street harassment

Navya Naveli Nanda, a social entrepreneur born into India’s renowned Bachchan family tries to balance her star status with her zeal for volunteer work every chance she gets. Unlike other kids who grew up with an acting legacy, the 25-year-old has chosen social work to build a name for herself which eventually goes beyond the Bachchan-Nanda kin and her efforts are surely bearing fruit.

Right from serving as the co-founder of Aara Health to furthering gender inclusivity with Project Naveli, Navya is serving as a youth leader and change-maker with every leaf she turns. Her latest stint as the brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris’ Stand Up Against Street Harassment is just one example.

Navya joined hands with the French brand to mark International Anti-Harassment Week and while chatting with us, she shares how she wants to build safe communities with this venture. On being asked what inspired this collaboration, Navya reveals how the campaign aligns with her earlier work in women empowerment.

“I think that the whole concept behind increasing awareness about street harassment and also offering tools for victims to intervene or defend themselves seemed very powerful to me and I thought to myself that since this is a space that I have effectively been working in for a long time, I could put my energy and efforts behind it," she says.

What is the first step towards becoming an active bystander?

I think it's just about bringing accountability onto the streets, being aware of the people around you and what they might be experiencing.

How can online activism help mobilise the masses against street harassment?

The generation that I come from is extremely vocal about what they feel. From what I gather, social media really allows you to not just voice your opinions but also helps you to tap a really large audience. I often see a lot of posts and videos about victims coming out and sharing their stories which gives a sense of confidence to others who have shared similar experiences.

A philanthropist at 25. Who do you think you take from in the Bachchan family?

I think a little bit from everyone. My family has both men and women who are very vocal and believe a lot in what they do and I have taken a little bit from everyone.

Do you ever the pressure to carry the legacy of your maternal side of the family?

My mother, my grandmother and my aunt are all working women who have been entrepreneurs for years and years. It was a very natural path for me to follow. This is something I often correct when people mistake that it was unconventional. In terms of pressure, my family has always been extremely supportive of everything I have wanted to do as an individual. I think if I ever decide to enter another field, they would be supportive of that as well.

Your celebrity friends are often at the receiving end of street harassment. How do you react to such things?

I can't speak on behalf of anybody else. I am not really someone who gets papped very often but yes I think that there are certain boundaries and one should not cross that. People should understand the concept of personal space whether that's a film star, an athlete or any public figure. And I say this not just for women but for men as well. It is a very basic human concept that we must learn to respect.

Any message you have for victims of street harassment?

I want them to know that they are in a community where they will be heard, supported and also defended. Something really important for both men and women to understand is that we are all in this together, we're on the same team.

