Cannes Film Festival 2023: Michael Douglas to receive honorary Palme d’Or

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kickstarts on the 16th of this month. However, the festival has already started to make buzz from now. On Wednesday, the organisers of the festival announced that it will honour Hollywood actor Michael Douglas with the prestigious Palme d'Or as part of the opening ceremony.



The 78-year-old actor is known for his roles in diverse films, some of which have been showcased at Cannes in the past. Some of them include The China Syndrome, Falling Down, Behind the Candelabra, and Basic Instinct. He said in a statement, "It is always a breath of fresh air to be at Cannes, which has long provided a wonderful platform for bold creators, artistic audacities and excellence in storytelling."

The Wall Street star further noted, "From my first time here in 1979 for The China Syndrome to my most recent premiere for Behind the Candelabra in 2013, the festival has always reminded me that magic of cinema is not just in what we see onscreen but in its ability to impact people all around the world."

For the unversed, Palme d'Or is the highest prize awarded at Cannes, which is considered one of the best film festivals in the world. Palme d'Or was introduced in 1955. Previous honorees of the festival included actor Jodie Foster and French filmmaker Agnes Varda.

