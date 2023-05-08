71-year-old Zeenat Aman is rocking Instagram and how

We knew a star is born when Zeenat Aman decked up in a loosely-fitted kurta for Haré Rama Haré Krishna with round sunglasses which went on to rule the fashion game that year. The film, starring Dev Anand in the lead, released in 1971 and even 52 years later, Zeenat continues to be a trailblazer; the only difference is she’s now making statements online.

Zeenat, who joined Instagram earlier this year, is acing the social media game and we are not the only ones saying it. Her profile has got it all -- candid clicks, blasts from the past and captions that are read raw and real.

Just last weekend, after attending the Amit Aggarwal DLF Emporio store launch, she took to her handle and gave a glimpse of what her night looked like. The yesteryear star, dressed to the nines in a black gown by the designer, posed with poise in the first click.

The second photo, however, made us bring the white heart on the screen almost instantly. Zeenat indulged in a burger while casually sitting in a bathrobe. She is clearly making 71 look happening and we are here for this content.

Treasures from the past

Apart from regular updates, the actress often takes a walk down memory lane and shares unseen photos from film sets or her personal photo book. Her post with her boys, Zahaan and Gautam, is as heartwarming as it gets. She shared a valuable lesson on parenting in her caption and a part of it reads, “Enjoy every moment that you can with your babies and don’t beat yourself up over the small things. A broken plate here or a teacher’s note there, hardly signal the end of the world. We don’t owe our children perfection, we owe them love, support and guidance.”

Also Read: Yesteryear star Zeenat Aman is 'as desi as they come', reveals her favourite Indian meals

Corner for love and care

You read through her captions and you will realise how each one of them is written out of love. Her post on letting her hair reflect her age and wisdom inspired many, as we saw in the comment section. It reads, “ It was only once I contemplated upon my own hesitations that I realised I really don’t care to buttress our society’s idolisation of youth. Being young is wonderful, but so is being old. It thrills me to see more and more silver-haired women (of all ages) challenge the status quo.”

Letters to loved ones

One of Zeenat’s sweetest posts features her love letter to her dear friend and late actress Praveen Babi. She wrote about the “gorgeous, glamorous and talented” Babi whose mental illness back in the day was treated with ignorance and insensitivity.

Wishing that Babi is remembered for years, Aman wrote, “She was intelligent and hardworking and creative. She loved reading, and I remember her curled up with a book between shots on set. She achieved incredible success as an actor, even featuring on the cover of Time magazine. Later, she pursued various creative pursuits, embarked on a spiritual journey, and started designing interiors. We stayed in touch on and off for years, before ultimately drifting apart.”

Also Read: Zeenat Aman says there's only one diva in her house and it's not her

The Satyam Shivam Sundaram star, with her active updates, is growing popular within the Instagram circuit. The 'Mother, Actor and Maverick' as her Instagram bio reads, shared her first post on February 11 this year and within a short span of time, she has managed to gain a follower count of 272K. The Zeenat community, if you ask us, is only going to grow.