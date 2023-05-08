Tom Cruise pays tribute to King Charles III from the air at the coronation concert

Millions of people across the United Kingdom celebrated the coronation of King Charles III - a symbolic ceremony combining a religious service and pageantry. The ceremony was held at Westminster Abbey, with the King becoming the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned there since 1066. Queen Camilla was crowned alongside him before a huge parade back to Buckingham Palace.

It was a three-day celebration with activities that include a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle, a nationwide series of street parties, and a national volunteering campaign branded 'The Big Help Out'. Many celebrities including actress Katy Perry, singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, Italian tenor Andrea and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took part in the occasion.

Tom Cruise was one of the many celebrities who participated in the concert at Windsor Castle following the coronation at Westminster Abbey. However, he made it a point to stand out from the others through his dramatic tribute. Tom Cruise broadcasted a video message for King Charles while flying his fighter plane in mid-air. Amidst the clouds, he looked at the camera and said “Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time.”

This is not the first time that Tom Cruise has been involved in a royal event. He was also at the funeral of Charles’ first wife Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997. He was said to be a “close friend” of Diana after meeting her at the London premiere of his and Nicole Kidman’s romantic drama Far and Away in 1992. Even Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales attended the London premiere of Tom Cruise’s action film Top Gun: Maverick last year.

Many other celebrities like Hugh Jackman, Pierce Brosnan, and action man Bear Grylls also paid tribute to King Charles through a recorded message.