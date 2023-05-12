Interview: Model-actor Priyanka Karunakaran is all set for a great inning in the world of acting 

Most of the time, if not always, debuting as an actor is a natural progression for any supermodel. But things were quite the opposite with Priyanka Karunakaran. This smouldering model-turned-actor from South India has always been a performing artiste. As a child, it was Indian classical dance recitals before she joined Shiamak Davar’s troupe for a while, Later, she went on to study theatre and drama at New York Film Academy and returned to the country to perform in a play alongside Lilette Dubey before becoming a renowned model.

A supermodel and a vocal champion of women empowerment, Priyanka Karunakaran recently made her acting debut with Netflix's heist-hijack thriller, Chor Nikal ke Bhaga, also starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal.

A familiar face in the Indian modelling circuit, Priyanka received critical acclaim for her performance and we chat with her about films, fashion, and her philanthropic interests among others.

How did you bag the role in Chor Nikal ke Bhaga?

I had to audition for the film. I have done TV commercials and casting directors knew me through those auditions. I believe they were looking for a South Indian girl. I had Covid and could not audition initially. Luckily for me, when I recovered, they called again and this time, I did not miss the opportunity.

How did you prepare for the role?

I played the role of Vanita - a South-Indian air hostess. Coincidentally, my mom was an air hostess and we are South Indians and w also had a professional air hostess who trained us while shooting. I felt pretty at ease because I knew about the profession since my childhood, thanks to my mom.

Priyanka Karunakaran

How was it working with such actors as Yami and Sunny?

Yami is very focused and knows how to work the camera. Her role was very demanding and she pulled off even the most complex scene with ease. Sunny is a thorough gentleman. He is very hardworking and open to improvising. I was pretty tense as my first shot was with the two of them, but my nerves settled down pretty soon after the first take.

What's your learning experience in the acting world?

My biggest lesson is to always stay grounded and humble. Actors probably face rejection every second day, but the highs on the days we get validation and acknowledgement are incomparable. I have learnt to take nothing to heart – both the lows and the highs. You have to make a constant effort to stay neutral.

What inspires you as an actor?

Life inspires me. Every living human has a story to tell. Being able to feel and tell another human's truth in your voice is what I truly love. You even discover a lot about yourself in the process. When you get a script it's almost like being a psychologist and a detective. You have to read between the lines understand the psychic of your character and then go and find that character in you. it's a beautiful process. The result is rather uncertain. In these moments of uncertainty, we create something beautiful. We have to practise and constantly keep upgrading. I have a team of teachers who helps me with different skills.

Priyanka Karunakaran

What’s your daily fitness and diet routine?

I have one rule only which is always listen to your body. Have a healthy relationship with your body, respect your body, and treat it like a temple. Give your body good exercise, sleep on time, and try to listen to what your body wants.

Your fashion choices?

My fashion choices lie in the two different ends of the fashion spectrum. I am either completely dressed down, as in comfort dressing -- in pajamas and a loose ganji, loose pants and cotton tees, linen shorts and oversized shirts all in neutral colours. The other being really dressed up. I love taking time and getting ready, planning my look from head to toe. I love red carpet gowns and avant-garde evening wear.

I love having classic pieces in my personal wardrobe. For me, a white shirt is a must-have besides a large oversized sweater.

Bohemian maxi dresses are a must when I am travelling and I possess a huge variety of swimwear too because I am a beach bum.

Your upcoming acting projects?

I have a beautiful short film releasing soon on an OTT platform besides another OTT series that I cannot talk about yet.

Any filmmaker you wish to work with?

Zoya Akhtar and Vikramaditya Motwane are my top two. I am also a huge fan of Vasan Bala and Hansal Mehta.