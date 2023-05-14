Parineeti Chopra's soft pink Manish Malhotra ensemble for her engagement decoded

Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra customises Parineeti Chopra’s ensemble for her engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha and fans can't stop gushing over it.

With every detail being carefully considered, the deisgner reflected Parineeti Chopra’s joyous personality in her soft pink ensemble.

Woven with finest threads, the custom soft pink dupion crepe base kurta with flared trousers framed with pearl accents enhanced by a delicate Kashmiri drape, is a visual treat.

Parineeti’s choice of pastel hues was effortlessly brought about with the summer season. Manish Malhotra’s uncut jewelry quintessentially completed her pre-bridal radiance, while melding Indian heritage and culture with modern designs.

The ensemble reflects Manish’s passion for ever-evolving artistic influences, and culture.

Parineeti's mom Reena Chopra and brothers Shivang and Sahaj Chopra too opted for the couturier’s classic silhouettes. While Shivang wore luminous tones of ivory, Sahaj Chopra opted for an icy blue linen bandh gala with textured buttons all from the brand as well. Each one of their looks gleamed with radiance highlighting the designer’s signature work, exquisitely crafted to perfection with a lasting impression of the couturier’s traditional yet contemporary language.