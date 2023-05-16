81-year-old Martha Stewart gives young models a run for their money in cherry red swimwear

Calling American businesswoman, writer and television personality, Martha Stewart 'multifaceted' would be an understatement and her latest stint backs our claim. The 81-year-old, who refuses to slow down, created history as she made it to the cover of a leading sports magazine as one of their swimsuit models and she looked nothing but stunning.

Martha shared photos from the shoot on her Instagram handle and revealed that she had close to three months to prep for it. With no time to lose, Martha embraced every bit of it and her photographs have come out glamorous. In one of the clicks, she is seen dressed in a cherry red low-cut swimsuit with a matching sarong.

Her winning photo, however, happens to be the one where she’s photographed by Ruven Afanador in a white swimsuit and gold wrap. Martha with this recent shoot has become of the oldest swimsuit models to grace the celebrated sports magazine’s cover. Other models chosen for the swimsuit edition includes Kim Petras, Megan Fox and Brooks Nader.

Her photos are currently breaking the internet and if you have not seen them yet, check them here:

Often touted as the ‘Lifestyle Guru’ by American media, Martha picked up modelling way before she became a household name for her line of cookbooks. She appeared in editorials and TV commercials but her career took off after she modelled for luxury brand Chanel.

