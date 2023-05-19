INTERVIEW| 'Power means equality': Shefali Shah decodes gender dynamics

Shefali Shah's remarkable journey began in the 1990s, when she first entered the vibrant stage of Gujarati theatre. Since then, she has ventured into the international realm, leaving an indelible mark with acclaimed films such as Monsoon Wedding (2001), Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005), the biographical drama Gandhi, My Father (2007), and many more. However, it was in the year 2010 that Shefali’s career took a significant turn, propelling her into leading roles and earning her the admiration of both critics and audiences alike. From her compelling portrayal of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the Emmy Award winning miniseries Delhi Crime (2019) to her appearances in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), the impactful short film Juice (2017), and the dark comedy Darlings (2022), Shefali has consistently amazed us with her ability to convey profound emotions through nuanced gestures and expressions.

Shefali Shah

Her talent has garnered her numerous national and international accolades, including the prestigious National Film Award, Tokyo Inter national Film Festival Award, Melbourne Indian Film Festival Award, and Asian Academy Creative Award. The pursuit of awards or fame has never been the driving force behind this talented actress. Instead, her profound purpose lies in unraveling the intricate layers of womanhood, delving deep into their struggles, pains, traumas, joys, aspirations, and, above all, their innate longing for the freedom to shape their own destinies. Following her recent participation in P&G India’s We See Equal’s Summit, where she passionately championed gender equality, feminism, motherhood, and the acceptance of women in workforce, among other vital topics, we had the privilege of engaging in a conversation with this remarkable artiste. She eloquently emphasised the extraordinary beauty that lies in embracing vulnerability — a quality she fearlessly embodies in her captivating portrayals. Telling us how she seeks beauty in vulnerability, Shefali shares, “I was told to pick the battles I want to fight. You can’t fight with every concept in the world. It’s really not worth the energy. I’m proud of playing the parts that I have played, many of which have been written by men; and a lot of them are around vulnerable women. When people come and tell me about the vulnerable characters I have played, I feel I did a good job. There is great beauty in vulnerability...” Sure there is. But for anyone, being vulnerable is one of the most unsettling emotions as it peels away the layers of protection we cloak ourselves in. Shefali has played this sentiment multiple times on screen. From essaying the financially insecure mother Shamsunnisa in Darlings; powerful yet gullible DCP Vartika handling a sexual abuse case, to a troubled wife Neelam Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do — each time she has shown how being vulnerable teaches one to resilient.



Woman ‘at work’

The Mumbai-born actress married film director Vipul Amrutlal Shah and has two sons Aryaman and Maurya. Being a working woman, Shefali recognises the significance of family support — something many women don’t have. “I am lucky to have a supportive family. It’s a common understanding that if my husband goes out to work and he can’t pick up calls during certain hours, so do I. Unfortunately, there are still families where the woman is expected to continue to be a super mom, super wife, and super duper daughter-in-law while also delivering at her job. The families don’t care if she’s tired due to the pressure. I have friends who belong to educated families and have progressive spouses but find it hard to take out time for themselves due to family engagements.”

Living the actor's life

Shefali astutely observes that although society has made strides in embracing women in the workforce, there remains a substantial distance yet to be travelled. There are years of conditioning that lead women to follow their prescribed role of a homemaker. “It is only now that we are using the term ‘homemaker’; earlier, it was ‘housewife’ where she had to take care of the family, cook, clean and make sure the house runs well. All such domestic tasks were seen as her primary job. Over time, people have come to accept that women can work outside of their homes. But there was a time when even if you had a job and had to go to work, you were expected to perform all your household chores nonetheless,” she tells us.



Art for art’s sake

Women often find themselves with little time for leisure activities or hobbies. In the short film Happy Birthday Mummyji (2021), Shefali portrayed the character of a homemaker named Suchi, who embodies this struggle. The film effectively conveys the idea that women are constantly defined by their social roles leaving little room for personal time or identity. However, the 49-year-old actress prioritises the invaluable pursuit of leisure by indulging in hobbies that nourish her soul. Her artistic spirit finds expression through the medium of poetry, where she deftly weaves words into evocative verses. Additionally, she takes great pleasure in the realm of visual arts, wielding acrylics on canvas, charcoal, and inks to bring her imagination to life. Elaborating on what made her delve into art, she shares, “My mother has an artistic background and she has been painting since a long time so that influence has always been there. When I had a dry spell in my career, I obviously had lots of time on my hands. I needed to release my creativity in a medium of expression and hence immersed myself in painting. At that time, I wasn’t dependent on anyone to give me a platform or a scope where I can express myself creatively. Rather, it was my canvas, my paint and my ideas to portray! I could do whatever I want to and I just pursued that will.”

Striking a pose

Shefali’s sons have also inherited artistic talents, courtesy of their great faculty at school. That further acquainted Shefali to pursue art and she went on to pursue a fourmonth course in fine arts. That way, the actress steals time for herself without carrying the baggage of having a to-do list. “When I am shooting, painting, cooking or writing, I do it because it gives me a lot of pleasure. These bring me immense joy. I am not pursuing them to tick some hobby check-list!” she adds.

A feminist parent

Throughout her life, Shefali has remained a steadfast advocate of feminism, unwavering in her convictions and resolute in her principles. She has consistently stood her ground, rejecting roles that demand her to portray characters beyond her age, asserting her worth and value in the industry. Her commitment to pay parity within the film industry exemplifies her unwavering belief in the power of equality, refusing to accept a system that diminishes the contributions of women. With her unwavering resolve, she dismantles the notion that women are mere accessories in the world of cinema, asserting their rightful place as powerful and influential beings. Speaking about power equality, she tells us, “Power means equality between all genders. It’s about living your life on your terms and being happy about your choices. Remember, you’re the only person who is going to stay with you till you go to your grave, so don’t compromise on your choices because of peer pressure or societal pressure. If you do, it becomes difficult to pull through life.” While she has been an award-winning actress, Shefali feels that medals, glory, fame or success don’t make one empowered. “Empowerment is about self-agency. It’s about being at peace with yourself and fighting to have the freedom to choose. In today’s time, there are no hard-core right and wrong on how to live. There is no timeline about what age you have to get graduated, married or have kids. If a woman or any individual does not want to have any of that, nobody can force you into it. In fact, if you’re not convinced about pursuing things at a certain time, don’t take it up because you won’t be able to give your 100 per cent. You will never be able to enjoy that journey. Also, just because you are choosing to prioritise yourself doesn’t mean you are neglecting other people around you. You can do both.”

Raising them right

As a feminist to two teenage sons, we asked her about her approach to parenting and she says, “I have always believed that our daughters will be safe if our sons are raised right. I have told my sons to treat others the way they want to be treated in society. If you expect respect, then give respect. It’s not even a barter, but a very basic way of living.” As the world celebrated Mother’s Day this month, Shefali laughs off the futility of having “tips for moms”. She quips, “I don’t have any suggestions for women because there is no instructional manual for perfect motherhood (smiles). Let them make their own path and do their fair share of mistakes. She will always feel she’s not good enough and until your children are 30, she won’t know whether she’s done a decent job. So just enjoy the ride!”

