Pran Saikia, popular male exotic belly dancer releases ‘Miss Bollywood,’ goes viral again!

We all remember him as the cheeky flirt on Hunarbaaz on Colors TV in 2022, where he made Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra blush and turn pink on air, winning the hearts of millions and catapulting him into instant stardom. We are, of course, talking about Assam-born dancer, entertainer and singer, Pran Saikia. We caught up with the exotic belly dancer with his unique take on the form, to talk about his brand new single, Miss Bollywood, that’s already hit 196k views on YouTube, and lots more.

Do tell us about your brand new song?

Miss Bollywood is a Punjabi-English, dance-pop song. The song is about asking a girl to dance with you when you’re hooked to her dance moves. Watch it, and you’ll know why its getting so popular (laughs).

Pran Saikia

You’ve had quite the journey: from Assam to AR Rahman’s KM Conservatory in Chennai to now a new hit single — do take us through it?

I come from a city called Guwahati in Assam. It’s a simple and beautiful place to reside but not a place where big dreams such as becoming a star performer would receive the support it deserves. I was almost convinced to become an IAS officer as my father deliberately wanted me to pursue the profession. But, I chose to leave aside the aspirations that my family had set for me and declared that I would follow a career in the entertainment industry, instead. Hence, I came to Delhi and it opened up many opportunities such as music and dance scholarships for me. I met amazing artistes who helped me improve my style in dance and music and also inspired me to released original compositions that would reflect my individuality. So, I gave up my job in 2019 at Vasant Valley School, Delhi and joined KM Conservatory, Chennai to learn audio engineering. After finishing my course, I got a chance to appear on the Colors TV show; Hunarbaaz, as a special act for actor Parineeti Chopra. My video received millions of views on social media and instantly I became a ‘somebody’ from a ‘nobody.’ Now, I’m successfully performing as a dancer on my own shows and also producing self-composed music.

Pran Saikia

Beyond and above being a singer you’re also one of India’s first male exotic belly dancers — taking the art form to new levels of popularity. Where did this journey begin and how did you get into dance professionally?

Becoming one of India’s most popular exotic male belly dancers wasn’t my dream at all. I happened to fall in love with this style of dance as I saw how fluid the moves were in it. Belly dancing has always been represented by women, but I was keen to know if I could do the same — ape the way the female dancers move their bodies. I think, I looked quite good when performing the form and people started loving my belly dance routines infused with Bollywood-style choreography. It was in December 2021 when I was noticed by Colors TV executives from one of my reels on Instagram and they brought me to Mumbai to perform for Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty. The show appeared on air in January 2022 and I received a lot of love and support from all around the country. There was no turning back since.

Pran Saikia

What are the other sides of Pran Saikia that we’re yet to discover?

I guess I’m a ‘Me, Myself and I’ kind of person and I am completely happy with what life has offered me, so far. I am, however, always open to new experiences. That said, sometimes, I wonder if I could ever be a good boyfriend or a partner. Interestingly, I have never been in a relationship and that surprises me sometimes. It shocks me to realise how far I have come in life without anyone beside me. Apart from discovering whether I can be a good partner or not, its more interesting for me to discover if I ever will get into a relationship. God alone knows!

Pran Saikia

What can we expect from you next?

You can expect another catchy song very soon and with an amazing music video. Also, a dance and music performance tour across the country and a book on self-love.

Miss Bollywood is streaming on YouTube.

