Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo actor Priyasha Bhardwaj is on a roll with interesting projects in her kitty 

For Priyasha Bhardwaj, her entry into the world of acting was purely by chance. Back in 2016, she auditioned for a Scoopwhoop video in Delhi and things started rolling for her when that video went viral getting her an ad offer alongside Deepika Padukone. "I came here in 2019 and started taking it more seriously. I had a 9-5 desk job in the corporate world and I used to take dance lessons in the evening. I still do voiceovers," recalls the beautiful actress who is getting heaped with praises for her act in the web series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo streaming of Disney+Hotstar.

"It's definitely not an easy journey in the acting industry but one needs to be very strong mentally, physically, and spiritually to face the struggles. It was challenging for me and that really made me who I'm today. If I have to pick one lesson from my experience it would be trusting myself because if I don't trust and believe in myself, the camera will catch it," tells Priyasha who also acted in such popular shows as Aarya, Mirzapur 2, Kaafir, Love J Action and Call My Agent Bollywood.

Priyasha Bhardwaj in Saas bahu Aur Flamingo

You play the younger version of Dimple Kapadia's role in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. How did you prepare for the same?

I'm playing the younger version of Savitri (played by Dimple Kapadia). My conversations with director Homi Adajania and we discussed the entire world of the series including where my character was coming from and her journey. For two months we used to discuss and share ideas about this character on call. Eventually, we kind of worked on her looks and body language. Dimple Kapadia and I used to share notes with each other on what gestures to keep for the character. So the three of us put our hearts into creating Savitri.

How was it working with Dimple Kapadia?

She is like an enthusiastic child, eager to learn from life and considers herself a learner. She's extremely humble and adorable and what I learnt from her is extreme humility. When we used to work on our diction, tonality and body language, we both worked on it together and that's how my interaction with her went. She's a beautiful human being.

Your best moments from the series?

If I have to pick one, it would be an action sequence where my character had to run towards the police officer and hit him, bite his foot before being dragged to the police station. I'm supposed to run back out and cry. It was a very emotionally draining scene.

Priyasha Bhardwaj

You have been a part of many gangster and action stories. Does that genre attract you?

Actually, I'm exploring myself as a human being through all these characters starting from Soundarya in Arya to Jamna Ji in Mirzapur, to Sonia in Call My Agent Bollywood and Savitri in SBF, all my characters are very distinct regardless of what genre I'm doing. I've never thought I could do an action scene or have that ability in me but Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo made me do that.

Tell us about your role in Court Kachheri

I'm playing an advocate and fighting a case against actor Pawan Malhotra. In order to prepare for it, I needed to be mentally very strong. I had to be very thorough with the legal vocabulary so I worked and researched on the same by meeting many lawyers and advocates and visited a few court rooms too.

What inspires you as an actor?

Good films, actors and theatres, inspire me. Basically, human experiences inspire me. I remain a keen learner which helps me grow and I'm always open to learning something new which can be anything.

Are you exploring the big screen?

Not really, not anymore. Web series have given me so much that this question is irrelevant because the medium doesn't matter any more.

Priyasha Bhardwaj in Saas bahu Aur Flamingo

Your upcoming projects?

I have Mirzapur's third season and TVF'S Court Kacheri.

Your fashion choices?

In casuals, I like shirts and palazzos for their comfort and I love colours green, blue and black. My favourite colour has always been red but now it's pink and I like layering my looks with shrugs, jackets and scarves.

What's your daily fitness and diet routine?

It involves a lot of cardio like walking, running and jogging. I am a vegetarian, so, I eat a lot of veggies and fruits but I don't follow any specific diet.