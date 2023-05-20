Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opens up about bringing daughter Aaradhya to Cannes  

Since the screening of the film Devdas in 2002 at the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has become one of the biggest names to appear at the prestigious event. Initially, the actress attended the festival with her mother, Vrinda Rai. But in recent years, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has become her companion at the event. In a recent interview, Aishwarya spoke about how she feels about bringing her daughter to Cannes.

Also read: In Cannes, Harrison Ford bids adieu to Indiana Jones

When asked what was Aaradhya's takeaway from the whole experience, the actress said, "Isn't that a question that she should be answering? (Laughs). At some point of time in her life, I guess, she will. And that's when we'll know what she really takes away."

She added, "It is really about just being together, it's familiar to her, she knows everybody here, it is really about like reuniting with friends, coming back here to Cannes, it is an experience that is so familiar to her.”

According to Aishwarya, her daughter is a people person like her and added that Aaradhya loved Cannes, and has a 'respect' for the 'amazing world cinema'.

"She’s a lot like me in that sense, we’re people’s people. It begins with that. She loves the place, she loves the vibe. We haven’t ever discussed this, but I’m sure she gets the fact that this is really a film festival, it’s about the world of cinema. It is wonderful to see in our kids that there is respect, there is recognition of this amazing work of cinema and am sure it is all getting soaked in," Aishwarya said.

Also read: Bling on era: How Hyderabadi jewellery brand Kishandas & Co. crafted stunning pieces for Mani Ratnam’s PS-2

Aaradhya also accompanied her mother for the recent premiere of Ponniyin Selvan II in Chennai. Their spotting at airports gathers much attention as well.

