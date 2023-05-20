P Khurana, father of actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, passes away

On Friday, well-known astrologer Acharya P Khurana passed away in Mohali. For the uninitiated, he is the father to actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana. The news of his demise was officially confirmed by the family in a statement.

The statement read, “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss.”



Originally from Chandigarh in Punjab, Acharya P was widely revered in his field. The astrologer has even penned books on the subject. Some of his popular titles include The Essence of Numerology and Interpretation of Dreams.

In media interviews earlier, Ayushmann had mentioned how much his father meant to him. In a 2020 interview, he was quoted saying, “I don’t believe in astrology, but my father has been my life coach and mentor. He always used to tell me ‘beta public ki nabz pakdo’ (Catch people’s pulse) and I just did that.”