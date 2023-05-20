Radhika Madan wins best actor female at the UK Asian Film Festival

Radhika Madan who is currently getting praised for her acts in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and the film Sanaa that's doing festival rounds of international film festivals, just bagged an award at the UK Asia Film festival for the latter. The actress, who is also there in the recently released film Kacchey Limbu, Radhika Madan is super elated for the same.

Besides winning the Best Actress Award at the UK Asian Film Festival, Radhika also received a standing ovation at the New York Indian Film Festival for Sanaa.

Talking about her experience at the 25th UK Asian Film Festival, Radhika shares, “It is a surreal feeling! The overwhelming response to the film has been truly gratifying and humbling and winning the award is one of my most special personal victories. Sanaa is close to my heart and most importantly it is a story that needs to be told and heard. I am glad that the film has been resonating with the audience across the globe.”

Striking chords with the audience across the globe, Radhika Madan has been delivering quality work back to back.

Recently, filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's introspective drama Sanaa starring Radhika Madan opened the UK Asian Film Festival, wherein the film also received a special shout-out from Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the UK.

Sanaa follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious woman (Madan), who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma. The film also stars Sohum Shah, Shikha Talsania, and Pooja Bhatt.

From Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota premiering and winning awards at the TIFF to Kacchey Limbu winning hearts at the same festival years later, Radhika Madan has been emerging as an international favourite.

Apart from Kuttey, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, and Kacchey Limbu Radhika Madan has an interesting line up of films this year including Soorarai Pottru’s remake tentatively called Production No.27 co-starring Akshay Kumar, Maddock Entertainment’s Happy Teacher’s Day and Rumi Ki Sharafat.