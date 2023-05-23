Cannes 2023: Madhur Bhandarkar has a fanboy moment with Hollywood actor Michael Douglas  

On Thursday, Indian filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar had a fan moment with veteran Hollywood actor Michael Douglas during the Cannes Film Festival. The India Lockdown director posted a picture with the actor on his Instagram handle. He captioned the post, “My Fan moment with the charismatic and legendary @michaelkirkdouglas sir at the #CannesFilmFestival 2023, #IndianPavilion. #MichaelDouglas.”

Madhur was part of the Indian Pavilion Inauguration at the prestigious film festival. Other members of the Pavillon included Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan, politician and actor Khushboo Sundar, actors Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma, and producer Guneet Monga.

The Pavilion felicitated the Hollywood legend, recently awarded the prestigious Palme d'Or. Dr L Murugan also shared pictures from his meeting with the veteran actor on Twitter and wrote, "Delighted to meet legendary Hollywood actor Michael Douglas at India Pavillion #CannesFilmFestival2023. Had a wonderful discussion with him on a range of topics- Indian movies' growing reach from Local to Global."

Murugan also invited Micheal to the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) at Goa in November this year. “Also apprised him about upcoming 54th #IFFI, Goa India’s biggest film festival,” he tweeted.

During the meeting, Michael expressed his love for India. His wife, actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, loves the country and is a "pretty good Bollywood dancer". The couple have visited India before. "I'm very impressed with the energy, imagination, and creativity. As somebody who watches news and current events, India is hot. India is rocking," the actor was quoted as saying.

