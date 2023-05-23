PM Modi mentions MasterChef in his Sydney address

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Sydney on Tuesday, saying ‘Masterchef and cricket’ unite India and Australia. As Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed his ‘dear friend’ at the event and compared him to American singer Bruce Springsteen, he said Modi gets a “rock star reception” everywhere he goes.

Modi said at the event, “Cricket is something which has kept us connected for ages...and now tennis and movies form other connecting bridges… Our lifestyles may be different but now Yoga also connects us. We have been connected due to cricket for a long time. But now, tennis and films are also connecting us. We might prepare food in different manners but Masterchef is connecting us now.”

He asserted that the two countries' relationship has gone beyond the 3Cs -- Commonwealth, Cricket, and Curry, 3Ds -- Democracy, Diaspora, and Dosti (friendship), and 3Es -- Energy, Economy, and Education, and is based on “mutual trust” and “mutual respect.”

Albanese advocated for greater India-Australia cooperation as he welcomed Modi to a raucous 21,000-strong crowd at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena, one of the city's largest indoor stadiums. He also praised the Indian diaspora for their contribution to the two countries ties.

When Modi arrived at the venue to address the audience, Albanese gave him a big hug before introducing him as someone who “gets a rock star reception wherever he goes.”

He added, "The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss.”

He expressed gratitude to his “dear friend” Modi for “bringing the spirit of the world's largest democracy to Australia,” saying he had helped “make our democracy stronger and more inclusive.”

Modi’s visit to Australia follows a weekend meeting with Albanese, US Vice President Joe Biden, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.