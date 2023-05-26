Actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for the second time; marries entrepreneur Rupali Barua in Kolkata

Veteran Indian actor Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot for the second time, with entrepreneur Rupali Barua on Thursday. According to reports, the marriage ceremony took place at the Kolkata Club and was an intimate affair. Sources added that the wedding was followed by a formal reception.

Pictures from the event were shared on social media by many fan pages and they are going viral on the internet. In the snaps, Ashish was dressed in a light beige kurta with an embroidered scarf around his neck, while Rupali donned a white saree with golden borders. They both can be seen smiling at the camera with garlands around their necks.

Talking about the marriage, the 60-year-old told a media house, “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening.”

Rupali also spoke to media sources on the topic, saying, “We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But both of us wanted our wedding to be a small family affair.” She also added what attracted her to the actor, stating, “He is a beautiful human being and a great soul to be with.”

According to reports, Rupali was born in Guwahati and owns an upscale fashion store in Kolkata. When Ashish was asked by the media about how he met the entrepreneur, he replied, “Oh, that's a long story. Will share it some other time.”

Ashish was previously married to the daughter of actor Rajoshi Barua, Shakuntala Barua, and the couple has a son, Arth Vidyarthi.