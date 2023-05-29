Priyanka Chopra shares heart-warming click from family picnic in London

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming film, Head of State, in London and the actress took a break from the filming on Sunday to enjoy some family time. Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to share a cute picture of her with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie having a picnic at a park.

In the snap, the three of them are seen sitting on the grass. Priyanka donned a blue denim shirt and a black cap for the outing while Malti was dressed in a grey frock and sported a white hat. In the image, Nick was seen offering something to eat to Malti. Priyanka captioned the post, “Sundays are for picnics.”

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to drop adorable comments for the family. A user wrote, “Awww, this is beautiful picture!” Another fan said, “Love this little family how cute Nick Priyanka and baby Malti Marie stay like that always.” “Cuteness overload,” read another comment.

Early Sunday, Priyanka also took to her Instagram stories to share a mirror selfie of her in which she was dressed in an animal print top and capris. She wrote along with the image, “Sunday mood.”

Talking about Priyanka’s upcoming film, Head of State, the movie is being directed by Ilya Naishuller and it also stars Idris Alba and John Cena in lead roles. The project has been bankrolled by Amazon Studios and the shooting for it commenced this month.

Priyanka was last seen in the Tv-series, Citadel, along with Richard Madden. The series which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 28 has been renewed for a second season. She also appeared in the rom-com, Love Again, with Sam Heughan which was released in theatres on May 12.