Deepika Padukone slips into a latex black dress after stunning LV gown for Jio World Plaza launch

As history holds proof, Deepika Padukone never disappoints with her outfits. Be it her saree-clad looks or her casual OTTDs, the actress seldom misses the mark with her picks and for proof, we have her latest spotting at the Jio World Plaza launch.

The Pathaan star was first spotted at the ceremony dressed in a strapless velvet piece by Louis Vuitton with jewels courtesy of Cartier. She rocked the outfit with smokey eyes and an updo hairstyle. The shiny leather boots only added more glam to her look and if that was not enough to set the internet ablaze, the actress went on to rock a latex dress.

Deepika has long shared a love affair with latex and her spotting in a red piece during Gehraiyaan promotions always comes to mind. However, for the Jio World Plaza launch, she slipped into a black strappy latex dress. Orry, a social media influencer who has half the internet wondering about what he does for a living, shared a photo of Deepika’s latex-clad look and now it's taking over the internet.

Check out her looks:

Speaking of Deepika’s work front, the actress was last seen in Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Currently, she’s gearing up for the release of her action drama Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has Rohit Shetty’s directorial Singham Again where she plays Shakti Shetty - the first female cop in the Singham universe.