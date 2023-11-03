Marvelous ‘Mrs’ Mouni: Actress gets chatty about married life, journey with meditation and lots more

If the headline does not give it away, let us tell you that actress Mouni Roy is one happy wife who passionately talks about all the good things her marriage to Bengaluru boy Suraj Nambiar has brought her. She even goes to the extent of telling others to tie the knot as soon as they find the right match and her almost unmissable post-marriage glow is something that we could not miss.

All these factors combined, Mouni was certainly the perfect choice as the showstopper for Geisha Designs’ showcase at The Weeek 2023 at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru. As she prepped to walk the ramp in a contemporary wedding silhouette by the luxury label, we caught up with the actress looking effortless in a crop top and Korean pants, for a casual tête-a-tête…

Mouni with husband Suraj Nambiar​

Mouni, what would you say is your go-to style?

I think style is very personal. I am a sari girl forever. I am hardcore Bengali. If I could live in saris, I would. I have a collection of saris and one of the designers I am very fond of wearing is Sabyasachi. Over the years I have collected a few saris by the designer and I also like wearing Manish Malhotra and Payal Singhal. I think her designs suit my personality — sightly boho and quirky. Plus, there are so many new designers that are coming up and I love wearing and supporting Indian handloom. When I go to my hometown in Cooch Behar, I pick up all sorts of saris from local stores and when I don’t have the time to shop, I steal them from my mum.

What’s the one fashion advice you swear by?

What I like to advise people is: don’t follow fashion trends blindly. You have to know what looks good on you, what suits your body and most importantly, what you are comfortable in. Sometimes, if you don’t look comfortable, no matter how great the outfit is, it’s not going to do justice to your personality.

Does meditation and spirituality help you? Tell us a little about your journey to finding inner peace. That’s a long conversation, but I will try to keep it brief. Praying has always been a part of my life but I think when I lost my father, I battled all sorts of anxiety, depression and panic attacks and I think that was when I realised that nothing from the outside was giving me peace. Happiness is very fleeting. I would wake up not feeling a sense of contentment or peace. I wasn’t happy dancing. I wasn’t happy eating my favourite foods. This is when I started to reach out for assistance and my first step into spiritualism was when this friend in Mumbai asked me to read an audiobook, The Mastery Of Love. When you start to see results, you become oblivious and the rest of the world feels like mere confetti. It’s simple, when your insides are good and happy, then nothing else can distract you.

Lastly, could you tell us about the projects you are currently working on?

Sultan of Delhi has just released on Disney+ Hotstar. I have finished another show with Dharma but that has not been announced yet. I am also doing a horror comedy called Virgin Tree. I am yet to start shooting for it and I am also doing Temptation Island, which is out now.

Temptation Island is now streaming on JioCinema.

