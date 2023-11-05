Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts ‘Chay’ tattoo on Instagram, fans react

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently stirred quite a buzz among her fans by showcasing her ‘Chay’ tattoo on a collage of photos she shared on Instagram. This intriguing move comes after speculations swirled that she might have removed the tattoo dedicated to her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. The post, however, puts these rumours to rest as the tattoo remains intact.

In the Instagram pictures posted by Samantha, she was seen donning a trendy ensemble, complete with a crop top, denim jacket, pants, and stylish sunglasses. Among her adoring fans, the sharp-eyed ones spotted the unmistakable ‘Chay’ tattoo in one of the photos.

Social media was abuzz with reactions to Samantha's tattoo. One user commented, “She had the tattoo?” while another expressed, “Evadra remove chesindi annadu (who said she removed it?).” Other fans chimed in, stating, “Tattoo is back” and “Tattoo still exists.”

Samantha and Naga, who had tied the knot in 2017, sent shockwaves through their fan base when they announced their divorce in 2021. Rumours later circulated about Naga’s involvement with Sobhita Dhulipala post-separation. However, neither party has officially confirmed or refuted these speculations.

More recently, Samantha and Naga sparked reconciliation rumours. This occurred after the Love Story actor shared a photo featuring their pet dog, Hash. The dog had become a part of their lives during their time together. Despite the photo's sentimental value, a source close to the former couple explained that the reunion was improbable.

The source stated that it was hasty to make conclusions solely based on an Instagram post. “They brought Hash into their life when they were together and are close to him. They are co-parenting the pet dog together, and Hash is with Naga these days as Samantha is travelling globally,” the source revealed.

While Samantha and Naga have indeed moved forward with their lives, they hold a special place for the moments they shared as a couple. The source emphasised that there was little chance of reconciliation between them. Both families have reportedly accepted the situation and are not making any attempts to reunite them.