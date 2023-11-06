Amala Paul shares magical photos from wedding with Jagat Desai, ditches red for lilac lehenga

Popular Indian actress Amala Paul tied the knot with her boyfriend Jagat Desai in an intimate ceremony in Kochi. She shared photos from the wedding festivities on her Instagram handle and her fans, contemporaries and peers have showered the newlywed couple with heartfelt wishes.

Amala and Jagat got engaged in October and then opted for a small wedding ceremony a week after. Sharing the photos from the wedding, Amala wrote, "Celebrating the love & grace that brought us together… #Married to my divine masculine… Seeking your love and blessings #sacredunion" and Jagat added, "Two souls, one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime. #married #twinflame"

For their big day, the couple picked pastel lilac outfits and fashion folks are happy to see Amala ditching the classic red for a more elegant yet playful piece. The wedding couture was handled by designer Tiya Neil Karikkassery who decoded Amala's lehenga-clad look in a social media post. For Amala's lehenga, Tiya revealed that the inspiration was her spiritual sign, the moonchild.

"Identifying as a #MoonChild, Amala's lehenga is every bit as whimsical as it is elegant. In this pastel lilac creation, the top features a motif traced sweetheart neckline, upheld by shoulder straps," the designer revealed.

Amala's bridal ensemble featured a skirt with a V-cut waistline and a long trail highlighted with herringbone-inspired motifs such as crescent moon, dream catchers and hummingbirds.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Amala was last seen in Bhola opposite Ajay Devgn. She made a special appearance in the film as Dr. Swara and currently, she's gearing up for the survival drama Aadujeevitham co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran where she plays the actor's wife.

