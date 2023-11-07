'My Sister’s Keeper' actor Evan Ellingson passes away at 35

Evan Ellingson, erstwhile child actor, died at the age of 35. His body was found inside his San Bernadino county home on Sunday. Michael Ellingson, his father, has revealed the news to a media outlet. The exact cause of death is yet to be discovered but no foul play is suggested as of now.

The actor had a history of addiction but was doing better recently. He had been living a sober life at the time of his death. On a similar note, Evan’s brother Austin Ellingson passed away due to a drug overdose in 2008.

Evan was known for his performances in projects like 24, Bones, CSI: Miami and most importantly, My Sister’s Keeper. Based on a novel by Jodi Picoult, the film follows the story of a family, in which the younger daughter is conceived as a 'saviour sibling' to the elder daughter who suffers from cancer. Evan essayed the role of Jesse, their only brother. The film also starred Cameron Diaz and Alec Baldwin.

The actor was also seen in Season 6 of the Kiefer Sutherland-led series 24 and as a kid marine in the 2006 Clint Eastwood directorial Letters from Iwo Jima. The war film later won four Academy Awards.

