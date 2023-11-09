'I had, kind of, stagnated as an actor,' says Sushmita Sen

Actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has talked about her transformative experience of working in Aarya 3. She said that she had kind of stagnated as an actor and after meeting filmmaker Ram Madhavani she said yes to the web-series.

Sushmita said, "I had kind of stagnated as an actor. I was not learning anything, and I wanted to learn. I did not want to do the old stuff again, almost like running a factory of what is almost a creative endeavor. Then I met Ram and he showed me Aarya. In flat five minutes, I said yes, and I thought, 'My god, I have to pull this off.' "

Also Read: Sushmita Sen steps out for Diwali party with former partner Rohman Shawl

She added, “He came to me and said, 'I'll need you to do workshops. You'll have to unlearn and relearn.' I was like, 'This is what I've been wanting. There's a lot I have to unlearn because I'm a 90s kid and a 90s actor.' So there was a lot to do there, and the process was made so friendly and so warm that I came back as a newcomer with a completely different approach.”

Also read: Pankaj Tripathi plays retrograde amnesia patient in ‘Kadak Singh’

Sushmita said that she has been “scared of theatre my whole life”, further noting, “He made us do theatre. There are no cuts. You're performing in an open, controlled environment, and our takes can go about to 30 to 40 minutes in one take."

Sushmita Spotted Holding Hands With Rohman Shawl



In another news, the actress was recently spotted holding hands with her former partner Rohman Shawl at a Diwali party. In a viral video, In the video, Rohman can be seen holding Sushmita's hands and helping her to walk in the saree as they get clicked by the photographers stationed at the venue.

Aarya Season 3 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.