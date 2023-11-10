EXCL: 'I feel like an Indian now,' actress-model Elnaaz Norouzi on brand 'India', Telugu debut, cancel culture and more

What makes a person feel at home while being away from it? It’s the people, milieu and the inviting embrace of a place. When Iranborn model and actress, Elnaaz Norouzi came to Hyderabad for the first time, years ago, she was moved to find how the City of Nizams had stark similarities to her birthplace. “Hyderabad is my favourite city in India. It reminds me of Tehran, as it was once ruled by Persians which still influences its culture,” Elnaaz begins.

In an hour long conversation, she shares about her recent visit to Hyderabad for her upcoming Telugu debut Devil — The British Secret Agent. The 31-year-old plays a character named Rosy in the Abhishek Nama-directed spy-thriller which has popular actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Samyuktha, Malavika Nair in key roles.

Being an outsider, stepping into the Telugu film industry seemed daunting but the actress was keen on exploring South cinema, starting with Hyderabad. “It feels so homely and familiar here. The roads, buildings and dressing sense of people in Hyderabad look very similar to Tehran. I have never told this to anybody but when I am in Hyderabad, I feel more at home than when I am in Mumbai! The Hyderabadi biryani which people are fond of, is also derived from the Persian way of making it,” she adds. Before shooting for the film, she had travelled to the City of Pearls several times and each time, it got her excited. “People in Hyderabad are very genuine, polite and respectful. They’re humble — those are the values one finds in Iranians too!”

Interestingly, this common thread between Hyderabad and Iran leads us to untie the many knots of her life — as a toddler born in Iran’s orthodox society, moving continents in search for a better life, convincing her family to let her pursue modelling and finally, travelling the world like a global citizen with work taking her to London, Istanbul, America, Spain, Shanghai and of course, India. So, where did this whirlwind of a journey kick off?

Tell us how Devil came to you?

The makers came up to me with a part. I was interested because I had heard so much about the Telugu film industry and wanted to be part of it. Abhishek Nama and Kalyan Ram have great reputation in the film industry, so I got along. I heard the song that I’m part of and loved it. This is the kind of project that I would like to start with for my Telugu debut. I love the fact that a new world is opening up for me in the South.

You started modelling at the age of 14. Given Iran’s society, was it easy to convince your family for this choice?

I was born in Iran, but when I was around seven or eight years old, my family made the decision to move to Germany as my parents aspired for a better life for me, considering the circumstances in Iran at that time. I spent my formative years in Germany and received my education there. However, from a very young age, I had a strong desire to become an actor. By the time I turned 14, I began to receive offers in modelling. But it created tension at home, especially with my father as he was not easily convinced. He even stopped talking to me for a few weeks because he was so upset. I was determined to prove to him that I was not getting involved in something frivolous. I started working with a prominent modelling agency, and it was a significant breakthrough when I received an ad offer for a high-profile brand C&A, which is one of the notable clothing brands from Germany, like Marks & Spencer of India. Finally, my father was on board. That’s when my parents started believing that I was serious about it.

As you changed countries, from Iran to Germany and India, did you ever feel a cultural shock of sorts? Yes! It’s very hard to shift from one country to another. Especially from a very conservative Iran to a country like Germany, where people walk on beaches in minimal clothes because that’s normal there. My parents did have that cultural shock and of course, me as a child, but we adjusted quickly. We learned that this is actually how life is supposed to be — you are supposed to have the freedom of choice of wanting to do whatever you want to. Some of my family members are still in Iran and feel discomfort when they see my pictures on social media. But my parents are now very supportive because they trust that I would never do anything wrong with this agency. I am a global citizen and can quickly adapt to any situation but when I came to India, I found it hard to have my footing because the way Indians flexibly conduct themselves is very different from Germans. For instance, in Germany, people mean what they say. They are very straight up! But in India, people can drag you (laughs). If someone says, ‘I’m going to do that for you’, you don’t have to rely on them! I didn’t know this before but now, I have got used to the ways (laughs). Having spent almost eight years here, I feel like an Indian now. It’s my country too. Even my friends from abroad see me as an Indian.

Tell us more about how India differs from other countries in its ways?

In other countries, relationships with people are not as valued as they are in India. People invest more deeply in human capital here. Indians invest in work, relationships, friendships and having organic bonds more than anything else. And it really pays off ! I have known a couple of Indian people who, if they were not in my life, I would not have reached where I am. Here, a lot of things run on people’s words and goodwill. While that’s great, the flip side is that the lifestyle and entertainment industry is not that organised here. There are chances you won’t be paid for a project or there’s a delay in work. But times are changing and India is becoming bigger and better. In the next 10 years, it will not be the next US but ‘brand India’ — the top country in the world. Nevertheless, it’s the best country in my eyes, because it has got it all!

We heard you’re learning eighth language… is that true?

Recently, on the sets of Devil, one of the co-actors asked me, ‘Is Telugu going to be your eighth language?’ and I said ‘Baba, chhod do mujhe’(leave me at peace). Seven is my lucky number, so I’m going to stop at that. I started with Farsi as it’s my mother tongue and learnt German. Then I learnt English and French at school. When I came to India, I learnt Hindi and Urdu. I also learnt Punjabi because I ended up doing a Punjabi movie. With so many languages in my head, I tend to mix them at times. Or if I want to recall a word in a particular language, it comes to my mind in another language! The other day, my friend from the US messaged me saying that she would call me in an hour and I replied‚ ‘haan aaram se’ (sure, whenever), in Hindi and she was clueless! (laughs)

How has modelling evolved from the time you started working?

Is the chatter on diversity and inclusion genuine or tokenism? I see both the positive and not-so-positive aspects of this evolution. When I began, there was no Internet. We used to take pictures, get them printed, and compile them into portfolios. We would meet people in person, show them our work, and secure jobs. Back then, you could only do all of that if you were an actual model. Today, everyone’s an Instagram model! It is good in the way that it has opened doors for people and brought a lot of diversity. But on the contrary, I also see that a lot of brands and designers are forced to show diversity, otherwise they will be cancelled. I don’t agree with this approach because every brand should have the creative freedom to define its own identity. Sometimes, diversity may not naturally align. And if you don’t show, people start to point fingers. This has taken away the fun of doing things. Obviously, we know not to hurt anyone’s sentiments but social media brings a lot of scrutiny.

You’ve taken a strong stance against the moral policing of women during this year’s protests in Iran. Did you come under public scrutiny after that?

During protests, I shared posts related to the freedom of women, as I internalised whatever was happening there. I received criticism from some people who questioned why I wasn’t posting as much about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Well, that’s because I am not a news channel! I will talk about things I am connected to and choose to do. One person can’t be the saviour of the world. I’m just trying to ignore the trolls and not take them to my heart. I am not the type of person who likes to have an opinion on everything. I can only join a conversation when I’m armed with knowledge or information. I can’t post anything just to make a statement. With all that going on, how do you unwind? I work out almost every day ranging from Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), gymming, yoga or breaking a leg at dance rehearsals. For mental health, I meditate before I go to bed at night. It helps me release all the stress and be with myself.

You featured as a bride in one of the episodes of Made in Heaven 2. As the wedding season approaches, have you envisioned what your wedding should be like?

I have always wanted a five-day wedding — one in India, California and Germany. I know it’s crazy, but I just love destination weddings! I have people spread across several continents whom I’d like to invite. I would like to wear a white wedding gown for my Iranian wedding and a gorgeous lehenga for an Indian ceremony. …and what’s your idea about an ideal life partner? It’s someone who can effectively express his emotions, handle conflicts and doesn’t have anger issues. Someone who can hold himself accountable for his actions rather than pass the blame for his conduct, on others, especially his woman. It’s important for him to learn from his mistakes and flaws. I want him to take charge of life irrespective of whether he is with a boss lady or an independent woman.



