PM Modi meets ‘wonderful’ Saira Banu, shares pictures

The PM took to X (formerly Twitter) where he shared pictures from their meeting

author_img IANS Published :  11th November 2023 04:06 PM   |   Published :   |  11th November 2023 04:06 PM
(L-R) Saira Banu, PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met veteran actress Saira Banu and said that her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations.

The PM took to X (formerly Twitter) where he shared pictures from their meeting. The first image has the two sitting and talking. The second picture shows the two icons posing for the cameras. 

For the caption, he wrote, “It was wonderful to meet Saira Banu Ji. Her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations. We had a great conversation on a wide range of subjects.”

Saira Banu is the wife of late legendary actor Dilip Kumar. She made acting debut in 1961 with the Shammi Kapoor-starrer Junglee. She took the spotlight with films such as Shagird, Sagina, Bluff Master, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Padosan and Bairaag among many other cinematic gems. Her last film was Faisla in 1988. 

