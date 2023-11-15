Anushka Sharma blows flying kisses to Virat Kohli after his 50th ODI century; video goes viral

Virushka is the internet's favourite couple and you can not convince us otherwise. Sometimes, the duo frequently posts adorable pictures of their time spent together on social media and the other times, they are spotted in public with their romance as fresh as young lovers.

The recentmost addition to this is what happened today. In a remarkable feat, Virat scored his 50th ODI century today during the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final match. With this, he has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and now has the most number of centuries in Men's ODI. As a reaction to this, his wife and actress Anusksha Sharma, who was present in the stands, blew flying kisses at the cricketer.

Virat worked Kiwis pacer Lockie Ferguson to square leg for a double, which completed his century. The cricketer celebrated the win with his predecessor Sachin Tendular himself, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Coincidentally, November 15 is also the date when Sachin batted in an international match for the last time, which was a Test match against the West Indies at the same venue.