‘India will win the World Cup,’ says Salman Khan at ‘Tiger 3’ event in Mumbai 

At an event for his latest release Tiger 3 in Mumbai, Salman Khan expressed his confidence in India winning the World Cup title clash against Australia on Sunday. Referring to the film's release during the Cricket World Cup,

Salman stated, “Har game India jeeti hai and us dauran hum aaye (Tiger 3 ko leke) toh jo humare collections hai woh bhaut hi ache hai. India ab (World Cup) jeet jaegi aur uske baad aap sab wapas theatres mein (India won all matches so far and during the ongoing World Cup, we came up with Tiger 3. Our film drew good collections. Now India will win the World Cup and you all will return to theatres).” His statement drew loud cheers from fans.

Tiger 3, featuring Salman, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, was released on Diwali and has crossed the INR 300 crore mark globally. As for the World Cup, India will face Australia in a final showdown, a repeat of the 2003 World Cup Final. India aims to reverse the outcome of the last encounter.

India reached the finals after defeating New Zealand by 70 runs, with Mohammad Shami’s seven-wicket haul being a standout performance. The team posted a solid total, thanks to centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, along with contributions from Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, and KL Rahul.

Australia secured their spot as the second finalist by defeating South Africa by three wickets in a thrilling contest. The match is set to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Salman's optimistic words about India's victory at the World Cup resonated with the excitement surrounding both cricket and his film Tiger 3, creating a buzz among fans.