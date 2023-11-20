Jim Sarbh shares pictures with fellow Emmy nominees, Gustavo Bassani and Jonas Karlsson

Dressed in a striking all-red Zegna ensemble, Jim accepted his nomination medal at The 51st International Emmy Awards Gala. In anticipation of the event, Jim's mother and sister have also arrived in NYC, as evidenced by his social media updates.

Taking to social media, Jim posted a heartening picture featuring himself with his fellow nominees, the Argentinian actor Gustavo Bassani and the Swedish author and actor Jonas Karlsson. Sarbh has earned a nomination for the prestigious International Emmy Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in the SonyLIV series Rocket Boys.

Jim with Gustavo and Jonas

In addition to sharing this delightful image, Sarbh also posted a picture showcasing the engaging panels happening in NYC ahead of the much-anticipated awards ceremony tonight. Of particular note was the "Best Performance Category Panel," a focal point that brought acclaimed actors such as Billie Piper, Karla Souza, Jim Sarbh, Shefali Shah, Jonas Karlsson, and Gustavo Bassani to the stage for a discussion on their respective Emmy-nominated roles.