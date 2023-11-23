Bulbbul actor Triptii Dimri takes day-off in Bhopal; fans await flicks

Poster Boys and Bulbbul actor Triptii Dimri took a respite from the hustle and went to Bhopal. Currently working on her new project in Bhopal, the actor also explored its local charm during her day off. Opting for a tranquil boat ride through Upper Lake, now Bhojtal, wrapped in Bhopal’s natural balm, she wandered through the city’s streets and was treated to amazing street delicacies.

With fans enthused by the anticipation and wait of her upcoming project, they also got to know that Triptii outmatches movie sets. Reportedly, Triptii and director Raaj Shaandilyaa will be partaking in their debut collaboration for a project in January 2024 with Rajkumar Rao.

Just weeks after the release of his former hit, Dream Girl 2, he started to work with the actor. Titled Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, the ensemble, the film and itself, a quirky family drama features Rajkumar and Triptii as a romantic duo.

After attaining her breakthrough as protagonist in Anvita Dutt’s 2020 supernatural drama, Bulbbul opposite Avinash Tiwary, she is someone who critics consider a speaker through the eyes. She also reunited with Anvita for their next production Qala and will star in Anand Tiwari’s yet another untitled film with Vicky Kaushal as co-tar.