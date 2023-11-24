INTV: Jayeshbhai Jordaar actress Shalini Pandey to appear in Hindi flick Maharaj

Actress Shalini Pandey is on a roll having bagged a new Hindi film, Maharaj, alongside Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. The film directed by Siddharrth P Malhotra is reportedly based on the infamous 1962 Maharaj Libel case where a religious group head filed a case against a newspaper that reported on his sexual liaisons with female devotees. Previously, the Arjun Reddy actress made her Hindi film debut with Jayeshbhai Jordaar opposite Ranveer Singh. While the film did not do well at the box office, Shalini is keeping her chin up and fingers crossed, believing more in the delight of creation than the end result itself. We speak to the 30-year-old actor about films, her love for pets, fitness, travel and more.

Tell us about your upcoming film Maharaj.

Maharaj is a very special film. I had a lot of fun, learned a great deal, and did many things for the first time as an actor on set. We’re not allowed to reveal much but all I can say for now is that it’s a unique project with an amazing script and a challenging story. I had a blast working on it! At a young age, failures may affect harder than expected.

Shalini Pandey

How do you cope with stress when a project does not do well?

Life is undoubtedly full of stress and ups and downs. There are moments when you become deeply attached to a project, and it can be heartbreaking when things don’t turn out as expected. However, I’ve come to realise over the past year that as an actor, my primary focus should be on the experience and having fun while working. That’s the only aspect within my control, and it’s something I firmly believe in. I pursued a career in acting because I have a genuine passion for it. I love the opportunity to become different characters and fully enjoy the process. I choose to work with people I can have fun with, people who make the experience enjoyable and educational. I’ve also learned that many factors in the film industry are beyond my control. How a film performs and whether people like it or not is not something I can influence. While I naturally hope for success and acceptance from the audience, I understand that it’s not entirely in my hands. The only thing I can control is giving my absolute best and enjoying every moment.

Striking a pose

You have visited Hyderabad while working for Arjun Reddy. Tell us your fondest memory of the city.

Hyderabad holds a special place in my heart because it’s where I made my film debut. Many of the friends I met here have become my closest companions. I’ve had the privilege of spending time with them, sharing meals, and relishing the incredible local cuisine! The warmth and affection I’ve received in this city is cherishable. Hyderabad feels like a second home as the city has given me so much, including some dear friends who are like family now.

Are you into sports and adventure activities? Tell us about your fitness regimen.

I’ve been involved in sports since childhood. I’ve played volleyball and pursued swimming. Staying in good shape comes naturally to me, and I’ve always had a preference for clean eating. I’ve never been into junk food, and maintain a clean diet. My daily routine is centered around my health and well-being. Even when I’m busy and can’t do a specific exercise, I make an effort to stay active by walking, doing yoga, or engaging in some form of physical activity. My diet has an emphasis on protein and balanced meals. I prefer home-cooked and light meals. This lifestyle isn’t the result of a conscious decision but rather a way of life for me that I’ve been living since the beginning.

During one of her travels

Anything you practice for mental well-being?

I find travelling to be a great way to unwind and disconnect. It helps me gain a better understanding of myself, exposes me to new experiences, and allows me to learn about different cultures, religions, and people from around the world. When I’m not travelling, I enjoy reading. It’s calming and enriching. Do you have pets? I have two dogs! Whenever I have the time, I feed them, bathe them myself, and take them out for walks. If time permits, I do everything that I can do for them by myself as it makes me feel grounded and close to them. I like to take them for long car drives. On a day off, I just unwind with them at home or take them to the park and play with them. Spending quality time with them is very precious to me. They help me destress and rejuvenate to the core.

Petting

You seem to travel a lot. Tell us about your most memorable trips.

My most memorable trips are those when I embarked on a solo journey. My visit to Istanbul, in particular, stands out as a life-changing experience. It provided me with the opportunity to interact with new people and uncover aspects of myself that even I wasn’t aware of. My initial trips to Kashmir were memorable and profoundly overwhelming. I developed a deep affection for the culture, cuisine, and warmth of the locals. I love mountains and plan a lot of my holidays around them. One of my fondest memories is linked to a trip I took to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during my 11th grade which left a lasting impression on me. Travelling recharges me, which is particularly important for me as an actor.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada