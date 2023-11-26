Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor shine in stunning printed outfits at ‘The Archies’ promotion

Last night in Mumbai, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor stole the spotlight as they graced the promotional event for their upcoming film, The Archies, alongside co-stars Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. The star-studded cast’s pictures and videos flooded social media, sparking excitement among their fanbase. Dressed in printed dresses, Suhana and Khushi showcased their impeccable style, creating a memorable twinning moment that fans adored.

Suhana opted for a halter design mini dress, featuring a wrapover neckline, a corseted bodice, a cinched waist, a layered tulle skirt, and a flowy silhouette. The vibrant ensemble was complemented by strawberry-shaped embellished earrings, centre-parted open wavy locks, winged eyeliner, glossy cherry-pink lip shade, and a radiant makeup look. Suhana's fashion statement at the event was a perfect blend of chic and playful.

Khushi, on the other hand, chose a strapless multi-coloured printed midi dress with a cinched waist, a fitted bust design, an A-line flowy skirt with a tiered design, ruffle attachments, and a calf-length hem. Accentuated by cherry-shaped embellished earrings, centre-parted open wavy locks, darkened brows, a deep pink lip shade, and a glowing makeup look, Khushi exuded elegance and charm.

Notably, Agastya showcased his stylish side at the event, wearing a crew neck tee, a corduroy jacket, and straight-fitted pants. The young star recently celebrated his 23rd birthday, and his fashionable ensemble added to the glamour of the occasion.



Zoya Akhtar’s much-anticipated film, The Archies, is set to premiere on Netflix on December 7. As the movie's cast dazzled in Mumbai, fans are eagerly awaiting the release to witness the magic they bring to the screen. The twinning styles of Suhana and Khushi have undoubtedly set a fashion trend, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

