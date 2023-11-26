Vicky Kaushal gushes over ‘Dunki’ co-star Shah Rukh Khan, says, ‘He is something else’

Vicky Kaushal is beaming with admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, with whom he has shared screen space for the first time in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki. In a recent interview, Vicky expressed that working with Shah Rukh has been nothing short of a ‘dream come true’ and emphasised that there's no one like him.

In the interview, Vicky shared, “It’s a dream come true. Unko milna hi dream come true hota hai, unke saath kaam karna to socho kitna bada dream come true hai. (Just meeting him is a dream come true, so just imagine what a big dream it was to work with Shah Rukh). That too, in combination with Raju sir directing you.”

Unable to contain his excitement, Vicky added, “So main bohot zyada detail mein baat nahi kar sakta uske baare mein, because there’s a different process of that. But itna main zaroor bol sakta hu ki unke saath kaam karke mujhe pata laga ki voh Badshaah kyu hain. (I don't want to get into much detail but after working with him I understood why he is regarded as a Badshaah) He is something else.”

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, features Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky in lead roles. The movie revolves around friendships, illegal border crossings, nostalgia for home, and love. Presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki is set to hit cinemas worldwide on December 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, Vicky is gearing up for his next project, Sam Bahadur, where he portrays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s film. Covering Manekshaw’s illustrious career of over 40 years, from World War II to being the Chief of Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 1. Fans are eagerly anticipating both Dunki and Sam Bahadur for a double dose of Vicky’s talent

