Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Piya Chakraborty have a quiet wedding today

Tolly town’s most eligible bachelor gets hitched; colleagues shower congrats

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  27th November 2023 09:22 PM   |   Published :   |  27th November 2023 09:22 PM
Parambrata and Piya

The most eligible bachelor of T’town Parambrata Chattopadhyay got married today in a quiet ceremony with Piya Chakraborty, who is a scholar, researcher and social worker. Sharing moments from his special day on Instagram, Chattopadhyay wrote, “Let us go then, you and I …When the evening is spread out against the sky…”

While the actor took to an orange Punjabi with an olive overcoat, Piya resorted to the traditional red-white combination for their marriage. After posting photographs on Instagram, the newly-wed couple has been receiving immense love from the industry.

While Monami Ghosh comments, “Woooohooo congratulations” with heart emoticons; Mimi Chakraborty posts, “Congratulations to both of you”. Similarly Subhashree Ganguly, Ankita Chakraborty, Lahoma Bhattacharya, Sayani Gupta, Saurav Das, Srabanti, Darshana Banik, and others have congratulated the couple.

