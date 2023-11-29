Akshay Kumar, Vir Das and more share celebratory posts after Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation

Following the rescue of 41 workers who got trapped inside the 4.5 km long tunnel inside the collapsed Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand on November 12, many celebrities took to their social media handles to pen celebratory notes. Akshay Kumar was among the first ones to tweet.

He shared a picture of the rescued workers and wrote, "Am completely overwhelmed with happiness and relief to know of the rescue of 41 trapped men. A big salute to every member of the rescue team. Kamaal kar diya. This is a new India and we all feel so proud. Jai Hind."

Riteish Deshmukh, who is active on X and often shares snippets from his personal and professional front, tweeted, "Bravo !!! Salute to our rescue team who have worked day & night tirelessly towards getting the workers out who were stuck for the last 17 days. Prayers of the families and the nation are being answered. Ganpati Bappa Morya #UttarakhandTunnelRescue #UttarkashiRescue."

Honouring the successful operation, Emmy award-winning comedian, Vir Das wrote, "What a beautiful coming together of science, heart and humanity. Salute to every rescue worker on this amazing operation."

Even the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who as per media reports, was in contact with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on a daily basis, shared a long tweet, a part of which read, "The success of the rescue operation of our labour brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience is inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health."

