Subhashree Ganguly & Raj Chakraborty blessed with a baby girl

Bengali power couple, actor-producer Subhashree Ganguly and director-producer Raj Chakraborty has been blessed with a baby girl, today afternoon. The couple took to Instagram to share the news which said, "We are blessed with a baby girl. Welcome to our world Yaalini Chakraborty." The couple has a three-year-old son, Yuvaan.

Subhashree and her active pregnancy journey, with shoots, events and her regular maternity yoga training was a talk of the town. In fact, in a recent Instagram reel, she also spoke how important it is to be active during this whole period for a smooth delivery.

A screengrab of the Instagram post

The couple's social media post was immediately flooded with congratulatory messages from industry friends, family and fans. Mouni Roy, Monami Ghosh, June Maliah, Saurav Das, Puja Banerjee, Akriti Kakkar, Sayani Gupta, Sandipta Sen and other congratulated the couple, and showered love on social media.