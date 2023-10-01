 Disha Patani pays heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on seventh anniversary of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

In a tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actress Disha Patani took to Instagram to commemorate the seventh anniversary of their movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The heartfelt post featured a clip from the film, featuring Disha and Sushant, who tragically passed away on June 14, 2020.

Expressing her gratitude for the journey and her Hindi film debut, Disha wrote, “Grateful for this beautiful journey and my first film in Hindi cinema. Love wholeheartedly and cherish the ones, who make you happy safe and heard; life’s too short for regrets! We couldn’t say goodbye, but I hope you’re happy and at peace.”

Instantly, the post resonated with Disha’s fans and colleagues, drawing an outpouring of emotions. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor praised the scene, exclaiming, “Phenomenal scene… both of you are so good...” Admirers chimed in, acknowledging the movie's excellence and expressing their love for Sushant, with one Instagram user stating, “One of the finest scenes from this movie," and another expressing, "Miss you SSR.”

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biographical depiction of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, an iconic figure in Indian cricket. Released in 2016, the film starred Sushant in the lead role of Dhoni, along with Kiara Advani. Disha's portrayal and her chemistry with Sushant were widely praised.

The biopic emerged as a pinnacle in Sushant’s career, garnering numerous nominations in the Best Actor category at various awards ceremonies. Reflecting on his preparation for the role.

