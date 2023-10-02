Parineeti- Raghav share glimpses of their ‘sporty’ pre-wedding function

Newly-wed bride Parineeti Chopra revealed through her social media one of the fun activities that took place as a lead to their traditional wedding. While Haldi, Sangeet, and Mehendi are known functions, The Chopra-Chadha clan organised a sports competition.

Posting glimpses of the same Parineeti mentions, “Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kickstart our traditional Indian wedding!... Now, about setting the trend: It's not just about winning or losing. It's about the incredible moments, the cheers, the laughter, and most importantly, the bonds formed. Our Chadha-Chopra War was an epic battle where both sides emerged victorious and hearts were well and truly conquered.”

So what comprised the competition? Four simple and fun games which not only had a competitive spirit but created a world of new memories for the bride and groom and their teams. From Musical chairs to the Lemon and spoon race, from three legged race to everybody’s love cricket formed the event schedule. The highlight of the day was definitely not winning but creating moments of fun and joy that proved to be a great bonding for both families.

Hubby Raghav Chadha too shared glimpses from the day on his Instagram profile and captioned, “Our pre-wedding “rituals”, which included games like musical chairs, lemon & spoon race, the three-legged race, and a friendly game of cricket, were truly delightful. While the Chadhas didn’t emerge as winners in these games, we certainly won the hearts of the Chopras, especially Pari’s, who has become the most loved member of our family. Of course, some of us were left with battle scars!”

Commenting on the social media posts were friends and industry colleagues. While cricketer Harbhajan Singh comments, “Total fun Day”; designer Manish Malhotra sent a series of heart emoticons; and producer Guneet Monga left a “Loveeeeee this.” on her profile.