Vijay Varma underwent body transformation for his role in Jaane Jaan

Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan, an adaptation of the novel Suspect X has been one of the most anticipated Netflix releases of this year. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma in the lead roles, the movie is a gripping thriller set against the background of Kalimpong where Varma, an honest police officer is on the trail of a murderer.

Jaane Jaan has Vijay Varma transform himself into a never-before-seen character. Having paid enough attention to his physique for the role, he undoubtedly wins a place in the hottest police officer category. Varma plays Karan, a sharp cop with keen observation powers with physical agility. To play his part, he underwent significant body transformation and rigorous training in martial arts. Vijay is a die-hard fan of Jacky Chan and Bruce Lee and their journey certainly formed the basis of his inspirational transformation.

Varma comments on his character, “Karan was a tough role for me to track. One of the toughest scenes for me was my opening scene, where I was performing martial arts and then the face-off with Jaideep. I had undergone immense training for these stunts to look a certain way in my character. From being a couch-friendly guy to hitting the gym every morning, going for Yoga retreats, and having an extremely strict diet, I completely altered my lifestyle habits for the film. I have always admired Jacky Chan and Bruce Lee and hoped I could perform stunts like them someday, and Jaane Jaan made that possible for me! I was very excited about this transformation work and was pleased with the result. Just a little bit of vision and a whole lot of dedication can do wonders for you! And I am ecstatic that my labour of love has been showered with so much appreciation from audiences.”

Vijay has definitely set the bar high with his performance and audiences are eagerly waiting for his next. His dedication to his roles and acting finesse has already earned him a place in the hearts of the audience as a shining rising star.

Jaane Jaan is streaming now on Netflix.