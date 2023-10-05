Akshay Oberoi on his role in Hrithik-Deepika starrer Fighter

Akshay Oberoi will soon be seen in the action-packed thriller Fighter along with Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor. The movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand and is scheduled to be released in January 2024. Fighter is anticipated to be another adrenaline–pumping blockbuster adding to the growing repertoire of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe. The movie chronicles the adventures and lives of Indian Air Force Fighters.

Oberoi, it has been revealed has joined the luminous cast of the movie and is part of a combat team headed by Hrithik and Deepika. His role would affect the narrative on a broader scale making him a pivotal part of the storyline.

He comments, “I am thrilled to be joining forces with the incredible talents of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter. Playing a part in their combat team within the Air Force is an honour, and I'm excited to bring a new dimension to this action-packed thriller. My character holds a pivotal role in the grand tapestry of Fighter, and I can't wait for audiences to experience the adrenaline-fueled journey we've embarked upon."

Fighter promises the viewers an unforgettable cinematic experience with Padukone and Roshan playing Air Force officers while Anil Kapoor dons the hat of a senior Air Force officer. Fighter is expected to release on January 25, 2024.