Richa Chadha visits Siddhivinayak Temple after the release of Fukrey 3

Richa Chadha was spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple with her team seeking blessings after the release of Fukrey 3. The latest movie in the Fukrey franchise, which was released after a decade after the original release of the movie, has kept intact the witty and comical flavour while exploring new horizons through its narrative.

Speaking about the film and her recent visit to the temple Chadha mentions, “I am truly overwhelmed by the response that Fukrey 3 has received from the audience. Portraying Bholi Punjaban has been a challenging yet rewarding experience, and I am grateful to the viewers for embracing this character and the film with such enthusiasm. Visiting Siddhivinayak Temple is a way for me to express my gratitude and seek blessings for everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey. This is a team effort. I truly believe in that. No one can achieve greatness alone. We should always thank god for the blessings bestowed on us and not always make demands because I feel very grateful to have received multiple blessings, not just with this film but with my life in general”.

Fukrey 3 was released on September 28 on big screens. The movie highlights the friendship among four men and features Chadha as the sole female lead who plays the role of the antagonist, Bholi Punjaban. Her role has not only secured her career path but also elevated her status as the one playing an iconic female comic character in modern cinema.