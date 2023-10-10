 Khushi Kapoor sets fashion goals for Gen-Z

Khushi Kapoor is growing high in the fashion game. The young actor who is set to debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Archies was recently spotted in Paris for the Dior show at the Paris Fashion Week. Her Instagram is an inspiration for Gen Z to up their fashion style. From traditional to modern, from easily curated to exquisite outfits, she has worn them all with style and elan.

Khushi tells how she loves fashion, enjoys it, and keeps it separate from her work, “Fashion is a medium for me to express myself, and it's completely different from my work aspect. I believe that if you do well enough in your work, then it will speak for itself. So, that's not really been a worry in my head. I've always separated the two, and fashion is fun for me."

It is interesting to note that Khushi embraces fashion as it appeals to her without worrying about the constant fashion monitors, critics, or even the pressures associated with having to look prim and proper because of her association as a ‘fashionista star-kid’. She says, “I've never really felt the pressure to look or dress a certain way or fit into any box when it comes to fashion, and that's the best part. I think people like what I wear because I don't try very hard to be liked by others.”

Her fashion journey has indeed just begun and there are miles to go. With each passing day, she is taking on the role of a fearless fashion enthusiast setting goals for many who look up to her.